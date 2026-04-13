Siengkane Lao New Year 2026

About this event
Golden Valley, MN 55426, USA
-This is open to the public
-Limit 2 per order
-Dancers who are performing
-No cost for ticket
-Parents, relatives, friends of dancer
-Max 4 tickets per dancer
-List dancer’s name for each guest ticket
-Siengkane Member
-Max 2 tickets per member
-Child 5 or under
-Child is counted against dancer's 4 tickets
-No cost for ticket
-Guests must be over 65 to participate in som-ma
-Max 20 tickets available. First come first served.
-No cost for ticket
$400 (4 max slots)
In recognition of your support:
* VIP table seating in front for up to 8
* Premier logo on event promotion and materials
* Verbal acknowledgment during the event
$200 (7 max slots)
In recognition of your support:
* 4 complimentary tickets included
* Logo/Name placement on event promotion and materials
(list guests names for the tickets at the time of checkout)
$200 value (7 max slots)
In recognition of your support:
* 4 complimentary tickets included
* Donated food, goods, or services
* Note: For food, it must be from a licensed vendor
* Logo/Name placement on event promotion and materials
(list guests names for the tickets at the time of checkout)
Members may contribute prepared dishes to share with guests. Please register your item in advance so we can plan accordingly. Adjustments may be requested.
$
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