Siengkane Lao Mn

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Siengkane Lao Mn

About this event

Siengkane Lao New Year 2026

316 Brookview Pkwy S

Golden Valley, MN 55426, USA

General Ticket
$10

-This is open to the public

-Limit 2 per order

Dancer
Free

-Dancers who are performing

-No cost for ticket

Dancer Guest
$10

-Parents, relatives, friends of dancer

-Max 4 tickets per dancer

-List dancer’s name for each guest ticket

Siengkane Member
$10

-Siengkane Member

-Max 2 tickets per member

Child Guest
Free

-Child 5 or under

-Child is counted against dancer's 4 tickets

-No cost for ticket

Guest for Som-Ma
Free

-Guests must be over 65 to participate in som-ma

-Max 20 tickets available. First come first served.

-No cost for ticket

Community Partner
$400

$400 (4 max slots)

In recognition of your support:

* VIP table seating in front for up to 8

* ﻿﻿Premier logo on event promotion and materials

* ﻿﻿Verbal acknowledgment during the event

Event Supporter
$200

$200 (7 max slots)

In recognition of your support:

* ﻿﻿4 complimentary tickets included

* ﻿﻿Logo/Name placement on event promotion and materials

(list guests names for the tickets at the time of checkout)

In-Kind Supporter
Free

$200 value (7 max slots)

In recognition of your support:

* 4 complimentary tickets included

* ﻿﻿Donated food, goods, or services

* ﻿﻿Note: For food, it must be from a licensed vendor

* ﻿﻿Logo/Name placement on event promotion and materials

(list guests names for the tickets at the time of checkout)

In-Kind Food Contributor
Free

Members may contribute prepared dishes to share with guests. Please register your item in advance so we can plan accordingly. Adjustments may be requested.

Add a donation for Siengkane Lao Mn

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