Harmony in Nature: Sierra Sessions Silent Auction

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Earth, Wind & Fire, c. 1970 | Photograph by Guy Webster
16" × 20" | Ed. 2/50 | Estate stamped
Posthumous digital print on archival paper
Custom archival framing included
Retail value: $1,600
Early portrait of Earth, Wind & Fire at the outset of their rise, photographed by Guy Webster. Webster’s work helped define the visual language of 1970s music culture, with subjects including The Rolling Stones and The Doors.
Founded by Maurice White in 1969, the group went on to sell over 100 million records, earn nine Grammys, and secure a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Starting bid
The Rolling Stones, Franklin Canyon, 1965 | Photograph by Guy Webster
20" × 24" | Ed. 1/50 | Estate stamped
Posthumous digital print on archival paper
Custom archival framing included
Retail value: $2,300
Photographed during a 1965 session for Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass), this image captures The Rolling Stones in Franklin Canyon Park, a secluded location chosen by Guy Webster for privacy at the height of the band’s early fame. With crowds becoming unmanageable in public spaces, Webster brought the group to the canyon near his family home to work uninterrupted.
Recalling the shoot, Webster described the intensity surrounding the band’s arrival in the U.S., from fans swarming the Beverly Wilshire Hotel to chaotic scenes that made even short drives feel overwhelming. Against that backdrop, this photograph reflects a rare moment of controlled spontaneity, with the band relaxed yet unmistakably at the center of a rapidly escalating cultural phenomenon.
Starting bid
Phish, Burlington, VT, 2000 | Photograph by Danny Clinch
20" × 24" | Limited edition | Hand-signed
Archival pigment print on paper
Custom archival framing included
Retail value: $2,650
A spontaneous winter portrait of Phish, photographed by Danny Clinch during a publicity session at drummer Jon Fishman’s home in Burlington. When an unexpected snowfall began, the band stepped outside, grabbing whatever coats were on hand. In a moment of unplanned humor, Trey Anastasio pulled a stray balloon from his pocket, inflated it, and set the tone for this candid, playful image—now a standout from the session.
Formed in Vermont in 1983, Phish built a devoted following through their genre-blurring sound, blending rock, jazz, funk, and improvisation. Known for their live performances and deep fan culture, they remain one of the most influential touring acts of their era.
Danny Clinch is one of the most prominent photographers in popular music, with a career spanning over three decades. He began in the Asbury Park music scene, photographing local artists and establishing a visual style that would come to define contemporary music portraiture. Clinch has worked with a diverse range of musicians, from Bruce Springsteen to Tupac. His work appears on hundreds of album covers and in leading publications, including Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and Spin.
Starting bid
Ben Harper, California, 1999 | Photograph by Danny Clinch
20" × 24" | Limited edition | Hand-signed
Archival pigment print on paper
Custom archival framing included
Retail value: $2,650
Photographed by Danny Clinch in California in 1999, this print features Ben Harper. A three-time Grammy Award winner, Harper is known for blending folk, blues, soul, and rock with personal songwriting and socially conscious themes. He is recognized for his lap steel guitar playing and his influential role in modern roots music.
Danny Clinch is one of the most prominent photographers in popular music, with a career spanning over three decades. He began in the Asbury Park music scene, photographing local artists and establishing a visual style that would come to define contemporary music portraiture. Clinch has worked with a diverse range of musicians, from Bruce Springsteen to Tupac. His work appears on hundreds of album covers and in leading publications, including Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and Spin.
Starting bid
Eddie Vedder, Oahu, Hawaii, 2011 | Photograph by Danny Clinch
20" × 24" | Limited edition | Hand-signed
Archival pigment print on paper
Custom archival framing included
Retail value: $2,650
Photographed by Danny Clinch in 2011 during promotional sessions for Ukulele Songs, this print captures Eddie Vedder with a ukulele in Oahu. Vedder has a long-standing connection to Hawaii, particularly Oahu, where he is a part-time resident, married in 2010, and actively participates in surfing and local philanthropy. He is known to frequent spots such as Makaha Beach, engage with locals and visiting friends, and has notably surprised local children with guitars.
Danny Clinch is one of the most prominent photographers in popular music, with a career spanning over three decades. He began in the Asbury Park music scene, photographing local artists and establishing a visual style that would come to define contemporary music portraiture. Clinch has worked with a diverse range of musicians, from Bruce Springsteen to Tupac. His work appears on hundreds of album covers and in leading publications, including Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and Spin.
Starting bid
Joni Mitchell, Laurel Canyon, 1968 | Photograph by Tom Gundelfinger O'Neal
11" × 14" | Ed. 3/150 | Hand-signed
Archival pigment print on paper
Custom archival framing included
Retail value: $950
A candid portrait of Joni Mitchell photographed at her home in Laurel Canyon in 1968. Taken during sessions at her Lookout Mountain residence, the image offers an intimate view of Mitchell during a formative period in her career.
Tom Gundelfinger O'Neal began photographing musicians in the late 1960s, gaining early access at the Monterey Pop Festival before relocating to Los Angeles. Over subsequent years, he documented artists including The Byrds, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Neil Young, contributing to album artwork and the visual history of the era’s music scene.
Starting bid
Bob Dylan, Woodstock, NY, 1968 | Photograph by Elliott Landy
16" × 20" | Open edition | Hand-signed
Archival pigment print on paper
Custom archival framing included
Retail value: $1,300
A portrait of Bob Dylan photographed outside his Byrdcliffe home in Woodstock during a session for The Saturday Evening Post. Taken in the period following his 1966 motorcycle accident, the image captures Dylan’s retreat from public life and his focus on a more private, domestic environment. During this time, Dylan lived and worked in Woodstock, recording extensively with The Band and developing a stripped-down, roots-oriented sound that would later appear on The Basement Tapes.
Elliott Landy began documenting the emerging rock and countercultural scene in New York in the late 1960s, photographing artists including Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix. His work, spanning live performances, backstage moments, and portrait sessions, was widely published in Rolling Stone, Life, and The Saturday Evening Post, and remains a defining record of the era.
Starting bid
Pearl Jam, Seattle, 1991 | Photograph by Chris Cuffaro
17" × 22" | Ed. 5/50 | Hand-signed
Archival pigment print on paper
Custom archival framing included
Retail value: $1,300
Photographed by Chris Cuffaro in Seattle in August 1991, this print captures Pearl Jam during the official publicity shoot for their debut album Ten. The session took place in the park where the video for "Hunger Strike" was filmed, offering a relaxed, candid setting.
Cuffaro recalled, "I'd known the guys a good while and seen them play a bunch, so us hanging out taking pictures in the middle of a park was just like a play date," highlighting the informal and personal nature of this iconic early-era portrait session.
Starting bid
Stevie Nicks, Malibu, 1981 | Photograph by Neil Zlozower
16" × 20" | Limited edition | Hand-signed
Archival pigment print on paper
Custom archival framing included
Retail value: $1,200
Photographed by Neil Zlozower at her Malibu home in 1981, this image captures Stevie Nicks during the period surrounding her debut solo album Bella Donna. The photograph is part of her relaxed, candid "1981 beach home" sessions.
Neil Zlozower’s career spans more than 50 years, documenting legendary rock acts including The Rolling Stones, Van Halen, Guns N' Roses, and Mötley Crüe. Beginning at age 14, his images have appeared on over 800 magazine covers and countless album sleeves. Zlozower has published five photography books and was honored with a world premiere exhibit at Musichead Gallery in 2005, cementing his legacy in rock and roll photography.
Starting bid
James Taylor, Vermont, 1972 | Photograph by Peter Simon
17" × 22" | Open edition | Hand-signed
Archival pigment print on paper
Custom archival framing included
Retail value: $3,150
Photographed by Peter Simon in Vermont in 1972, this portrait captures James Taylor at a beaver pond during the sessions for his album One Man Dog, released later that year. A color version of this image was used for the album cover, making it an iconic representation of Taylor’s early career.
Peter Simon is a nationally acclaimed photographer, photojournalist, author, music historian, and instructor. Over a career spanning nearly 40 years, he has documented the free-spirited and protest-driven energy of the 1960s, as well as key figures in rock, reggae, and pop music. His portraits of celebrated personalities have been widely published in magazines and books.
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