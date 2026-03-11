Harmony in Nature: Sierra Sessions Silent Auction

Phish, Burlington, VT, 2000 | Photograph by Danny Clinch





20" × 24" | Limited edition | Hand-signed

Archival pigment print on paper

Custom archival framing included

Retail value: $2,650





A spontaneous winter portrait of Phish, photographed by Danny Clinch during a publicity session at drummer Jon Fishman’s home in Burlington. When an unexpected snowfall began, the band stepped outside, grabbing whatever coats were on hand. In a moment of unplanned humor, Trey Anastasio pulled a stray balloon from his pocket, inflated it, and set the tone for this candid, playful image—now a standout from the session.





Formed in Vermont in 1983, Phish built a devoted following through their genre-blurring sound, blending rock, jazz, funk, and improvisation. Known for their live performances and deep fan culture, they remain one of the most influential touring acts of their era.





Danny Clinch is one of the most prominent photographers in popular music, with a career spanning over three decades. He began in the Asbury Park music scene, photographing local artists and establishing a visual style that would come to define contemporary music portraiture. Clinch has worked with a diverse range of musicians, from Bruce Springsteen to Tupac. His work appears on hundreds of album covers and in leading publications, including Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and Spin.