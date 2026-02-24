Sierra Psychedelic Spring Fundraiser, Bicycle Day & Anniversary Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
Thank you for supporting our mission to provide education, promote risk management, and build community! We believe in healing loudly--together we can change lives!
- Logo included on promo + recognition at event
- Mention on socials and in all follow up emails
- 4 tickets to the fundraiser ($200 value)
After purchase, our team will assign your additional tickets.
-6 tickets to the fundraiser ($300 value)
- All benefits from lower tier
After purchase, our team will assign your additional tickets.
- 1 annual Explorer membership ($240 value)
- 10 tickets to the fundraiser ($500 value)
- All benefits from lower tiers
After purchase, our team will assign your additional tickets.
- 2 annual Visionary memberships (value $1440)
- 10 tickets to the fundraiser ($500 value)
- All benefits from lower tiers
After purchase, our team will assign your additional tickets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!