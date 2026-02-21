Sierra Regional Meeting Field Tour Registration

Bring your mountain bike or gravel bike for a fun ride on the Arnold Rim Trails to learn about the intersection between community wildfire safety and recreation management. Learn how active fuels reduction and prescribed burning projects in the wildland–urban interface adjacent to the community of Arnold have allowed for priotritization of outdoor recreation, forest health and wildfire safety.





Hear from the Arnold Rim Trail Association and the U.S. Forest Service about how they are advancing the shared goals of healthy forests, safe communities and fun recreational trails. This is a no-drop ride which means all are welcome as long as you have intermediate biking skills. We will have a sweeper for the group and will stop often to allow the group to catch up and help with any issues along the way. There are a couple small stream crossings to navigate. There are more trails in the area if you want to ride more. Our planned route is approximately 10 miles with 1,000’ of climbing. There will be a couple small stream crossings where your feet may get wet. We will cancel if snow or heavy rain affects the trails.