Sierra Regional Meeting Field Tour Registration

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About this event
Join this tour of two of Tuolumne County’s newest wood-products facilities, Tuolumne Bioenergy and Heartwood Biomass. Both facilities boast state-of the-art technologies in the processing of forest biomass into multiple marketable products and were financed, in part, through grants from CAL FIRE and through the National Disaster Resilience Competition Grant.
Bring your mountain bike or gravel bike for a fun ride on the Arnold Rim Trails to learn about the intersection between community wildfire safety and recreation management. Learn how active fuels reduction and prescribed burning projects in the wildland–urban interface adjacent to the community of Arnold have allowed for priotritization of outdoor recreation, forest health and wildfire safety.
Hear from the Arnold Rim Trail Association and the U.S. Forest Service about how they are advancing the shared goals of healthy forests, safe communities and fun recreational trails. This is a no-drop ride which means all are welcome as long as you have intermediate biking skills. We will have a sweeper for the group and will stop often to allow the group to catch up and help with any issues along the way. There are a couple small stream crossings to navigate. There are more trails in the area if you want to ride more. Our planned route is approximately 10 miles with 1,000’ of climbing. There will be a couple small stream crossings where your feet may get wet. We will cancel if snow or heavy rain affects the trails.
View and discuss an all hands, all lands approach to community protection and forest resilience in the context of the SERAL Project and adjacent fuel treatment efforts. Stops will include examples of fuel breaks and other fuel treatments to protect critical infrastructure, forest thinning and planned Rx burning treatments.
Hear from Calaveras Big Trees State Park Fire Management staff alongside local CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit staff to learn about a brief park history, recent Wildfire and Forest Resilience Program funded fire and fuels work, and a Q&A session with local Park and CAL FIRE staff. This will be followed by a guided hike through giant sequoias to view recent prescribed burns along the 1.5 mile long ADA accessible North Grove Trail. This schedule may be slightly altered to accommodate inclement weather.
Join the Stanislaus National Forest and partners on a tour of the 2013 Rim Fire. Attendees will view the various restoration and reforestation strategies decided on by the Stanislaus National Forest and the Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions Forest Collaborative.
Tour Yosemite Valley and giant sequoia forests to discuss landscape-scale fuel reduction and forest management implemented through mechanical and manual fuel treatments, prescribed fire, and Tribally-led fire and fuels work. Stops will examine how these approaches interact with wildfire and support the park’s goal of restoring good fire to the landscape to increase resilience. The tour will highlight how Tribal and Resource Conservation District partnerships are necessary to carrying out this work at scale across jurisdictions.
Join the Upper Mokelumne River Watershed Authority (UMRWA) and the U.S. Forest Service for a tour of the Mokelumne Amador Calaveras Forest Health & Resilience Project (MAC Project) along the Highway 88 corridor in Eldorado National Forest. This tour will showcase ongoing and future fuels reduction and forest health treatments as part of this large-landscape green forest initiative. Participants will learn about treatment effectiveness, Tribal and other partner engagement, and lessons learned. The tour will begin at the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort. It will then proceed north to Jackson, CA, for a brief overview presentation on the project at the Amador County facility, and then participants will be led to several locations along Highway 88 on the Amador Ranger District to see recently treated areas and hear about future forest health treatments.
Join the American Forest Foundation, utility partners, and local experts on this multi-stop field tour for discussions on fuels reduction projects highlighting CalFire Block grants, collaboration with electric utilities, and setting the stage for an innovative funding model to fund work on a larger scale.
Join California Wildfire Mitigation Project (CWMP) representatives and staff from Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services touring the Ponderosa Hills/Mira Monte Pilot project created as part of the State of California’s effort to strengthen community-wide resilience against wildfires. The tour will look at the project area, relationship to local fuels reduction projects and discuss important measures that focus on cost-effective structure hardening and retrofitting to create fire-resistant homes as well as defensible space and vegetation management activities.
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