GFWC Tampa Woman's Club

Hosted by

GFWC Tampa Woman's Club

About this event

Siete De Mayo Celebration

2901 Bayshore Blvd

Tampa, FL 33629, USA

General Admission
Free

Join us for a festive evening of food, fellowship, and giving back at the Clubhouse, hosted by theGFWC Tampa Woman's Club.


The program is a perfect blend of fun and community service.


It begins at 5:30 PM with a group effort to cook a delicious Mexican-inspired feast.


We will make plenty of food to enjoy together and enough to share with EPIC, spreading the celebration into our community.


Following the cooking session, the main meeting will commence at 6:30 PM, running until 9:00 PM.


Come ready to lend a hand, enjoy great food, and spend time with friends.

Add a donation for GFWC Tampa Woman's Club

$

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