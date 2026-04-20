Siete De Mayo Celebration

Join us for a festive evening of food, fellowship, and giving back at the Clubhouse, hosted by theGFWC Tampa Woman's Club.





The program is a perfect blend of fun and community service.





It begins at 5:30 PM with a group effort to cook a delicious Mexican-inspired feast.





We will make plenty of food to enjoy together and enough to share with EPIC, spreading the celebration into our community.





Following the cooking session, the main meeting will commence at 6:30 PM, running until 9:00 PM.





Come ready to lend a hand, enjoy great food, and spend time with friends.