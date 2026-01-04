SIF Trivia Night

Hosted by
About this event
$
Your ticket includes entry to trivia night, two hours of live trivia, and access to food and drinks available for purchase at The QG.
Come solo or with friends. Teams will be formed on-site.
This discounted package includes four General Admission tickets ($25 per person) to trivia night.
Enjoy two hours of trivia, a fun night out with friends, and food and drinks available for purchase. Teams will be formed on-site.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!