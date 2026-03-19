Siffrin's 50th Anniversary Gala

Hosted by
·Naming recognition for the Mobile Therapy Room
·Prominent name plaque at entrance
·Featured placement on permanent donor wall
·Recognition at the 50th Anniversary Gala
·One reserved table (8 tickets) to the Gala
·Naming recognition for the Restaurant / Café
·Name plaque at entrance
·Recognition on permanent donor wall
·Eight (8) Gala tickets
·Naming recognition for the Sensory Room
·Name plaque at entrance
·Recognition on permanent donor wall
·Eight (8) Gala tickets
Includes name plaque at room entrance and recognition on permanent donor wall.
·Verbal recognition during program
·Logo on shared event signage
·Full-page ad in event program
·Two dedicated social media posts
·Recognition in event program
Eight (8) Gala tickets
·Full-page ad in event program
·Verbal recognition during keynote remarks
·Logo/name placement near stage or podium
·Recognition in event program
Eight (8) Gala tickets
·Half-page ad in event program
·Logo/name signage at entertainment area
·Recognition in event program
·Logo on event website
Eight (8) Gala tickets
·Sponsor a table of eight (8) reserved for our Shining Star individuals or spotlighting employees.
·Quarter-page ad in event program
·Logo or company name displayed at table
Eight (8) Gala tickets
·Logo included on cover of event program
·Half-page ad in event program
Logo on event website
Eight (8) Gala tickets
·Logo or company name displayed at table
·Recognition on event signage
·Logo on event website
Four (4) Gala tickets
·Name listed in auction program and on event website
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