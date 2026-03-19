Siffrin Inc

Hosted by

Siffrin Inc

Siffrin's 50th Anniversary Gala

320 Market Ave S

Canton, OH 44702, USA

Presenting Stark ADS Partner – Mobile Therapy Room
$30,000

·Naming recognition for the Mobile Therapy Room

·Prominent name plaque at entrance

·Featured placement on permanent donor wall

·Recognition at the 50th Anniversary Gala

·One reserved table (8 tickets) to the Gala

Community Connector Partner – Community / Café
$20,000

·Naming recognition for the Restaurant / Café

·Name plaque at entrance

·Recognition on permanent donor wall

·Eight (8) Gala tickets

Sensory Support Partner – Sensory Room
$15,000

·Naming recognition for the Sensory Room

·Name plaque at entrance

·Recognition on permanent donor wall

·Eight (8) Gala tickets

Classroom Sponsor
$5,000

Includes name plaque at room entrance and recognition on permanent donor wall.

50th Anniversary Gala-Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

·Verbal recognition during program

·Logo on shared event signage

·Full-page ad in event program

·Two dedicated social media posts

·Recognition in event program

Eight (8) Gala tickets

50th Anniversary Gala- Keynote Sponsor
$5,500

·Full-page ad in event program

·Verbal recognition during keynote remarks

·Logo/name placement near stage or podium

·Recognition in event program

Eight (8) Gala tickets

50th Anniversary Gala- Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000

·Half-page ad in event program

·Logo/name signage at entertainment area

·Recognition in event program

·Logo on event website

Eight (8) Gala tickets

50th Anniversary Gala- Shining Stars Table Sponsor
$2,000

·Sponsor a table of eight (8) reserved for our Shining Star individuals or spotlighting employees.

·Quarter-page ad in event program

·Logo or company name displayed at table

Eight (8) Gala tickets

50th Anniversary Gala-Program Sponsor
$1,500

·Logo included on cover of event program

·Half-page ad in event program

Logo on event website
Eight (8) Gala tickets

50th Anniversary Gala- Table Sponsor
$1,000

·Logo or company name displayed at table

·Recognition on event signage

·Logo on event website

Four (4) Gala tickets

50th Anniversary Gala- Siffrin Supporter Recognition
$500

·Name listed in auction program and on event website

50th Anniversary Gala- General Admission
$50
Add a donation for Siffrin Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!