Sight and Sound 2026 - Joshua

Hosted by
About this event
Early bird seating offers guests the advantage of securing great seats at a discounted price. It’s a smart way to enjoy the performance while saving money and ensuring a preferred spot in the theater.
Floor-level seating offers an intimate, up-close view of the stage. It allows audience members to fully immerse themselves in the performance, capturing every detail and expression.
Balcony seating provides an elevated, panoramic view of the entire stage. It allows audience members to appreciate the full scope of the performance while enjoying a comfortable, spacious vantage point.
Balcony seating provides an elevated, panoramic view of the entire stage. It allows audience members to appreciate the full scope of the performance while enjoying a comfortable, spacious vantage point.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!