Sight & Sound Theatre and Shady Maple Bus Trip

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This ticket covers a seat on the bus, lunch at Shady Maple Restaurant and the show ticket for an Adult.
This ticket covers a seat on the bus, lunch at Shady Maple Restaurant and the show ticket for a child age 2-12 yrs.old.
This ticket covers lunch at Shady Maple Restaurant and the show ticket for an Adult
This ticket covers lunch at Shady Maple Restaurant and the show ticket for a child ages 2-12 yrs.old.
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