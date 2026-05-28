Hosted by

Trinity Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church

About this event

Sight & Sound Theatre and Shady Maple Bus Trip

300 Hartman Bridge Rd

Ronks, PA 17572, USA

Bus, Lunch and Show (Adult)
$160

This ticket covers a seat on the bus, lunch at Shady Maple Restaurant and the show ticket for an Adult.

Bus, Lunch, and Show (child)
$110

This ticket covers a seat on the bus, lunch at Shady Maple Restaurant and the show ticket for a child age 2-12 yrs.old.

Lunch and Show (Adult)
$125

This ticket covers lunch at Shady Maple Restaurant and the show ticket for an Adult

Lunch and Show (Child)
$75

This ticket covers lunch at Shady Maple Restaurant and the show ticket for a child ages 2-12 yrs.old.

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