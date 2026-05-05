Idaho Dance Theatre

Hosted by

Idaho Dance Theatre

About this event

Sight Unseen

3520 W Chinden Blvd

Garden City, ID 83714, USA

Saturday 6/13 7PM -- Showcase Performance and Silent Auction
$20

Saturday, June 13th


SIGHT UNSEEN: Showcase Performance and Silent Auction

7:00PM --

  • The Mind's Eye
    by Leo Bretanos, Martha Channer, Craig Mitchell
    An Art Installation Corridor -- a tactile, exploratory art adventure designed for people with blindness.
  • Touched by Art
    by local artists
    Create Gallery's curated exhibition
  • Silent Auction

8:20PM --

  • Performances from Idaho Dance Theatre
  • Showcase of choreography created during the week of the workshop from select participants, both sighted and visually impaired or blind.

    Chairs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, otherwise there will also be standing room. We will do our best to accommodate. We ask that our audience members are courteous of others and support each other.

9:15PM -- Announcement of silent auction winners and payout


Food and beverage will be available. Catering provided by Savory Girl Idaho and Boise Beauty Boards.

Monday 6/8 10:30-11:45 -- Movement Not Seen
$20

Monday, June 8th

10:30-11:45


Movement Not Seen, 360 Degree Awareness, Kinesthetic activation

with Yurek Hansen

A movement class exploring our relationship to Space.

The physical body in space is inherently shape. Using sensory awareness, meditation, breath, and sound. Explore how Shape collaborates with Space creating aesthetic activation and emotional textures. Using sound as a means to find structure we can feel free to move about a space letting our exploration birth inspiration.

Monday 6/8 12-1:00PM -- Bumper Dance
$20

Monday, June 8th

12-1:00PM


Bumper Dance: Permission to See Through Touch

with Yurek Hansen

In a safe environment, using meditations from Tai Chi, Tantra, and theories of quantum physics, find each other on the dance floor through safely allowing ourselves to bump into each other.  
Looking through your ear
Seeing with your skin
Seeing through your feet
Feeling how everything we relate to is built upon Phi = Spheroids: Photons, Neutrons, Protons, Electrons, Atoms, Cells, Planets, Solar systems Galaxies.

It's All Spherical.

Monday 6/8 5:30-7:00PM -- Seeing Through the Body
$20

Monday, June 8th

5:30-7:00PM


Seeing Through the Body

with Ali Moto

This class invites participants to explore movement as perception. Instead of performing for a mirror, we practice sensing from within. We shift from “How do I look?” to “What do I notice?” From choreography as spectacle to choreography as relationship.

There is a way of seeing that does not begin with the eyes.

It begins in the soles of the feet.
In the quiet language of breath.
In the subtle sway between gravity and grace.

Tuesday 6/9 10:30-11:45AM -- Blind Ballet
$20

Tuesday, June 9th

10:30-11:45AM


Blind Ballet: Being in Earths Gravity

with Yurek Hansen

A ballet class that brings awareness to the internal workings of ballet technique through finding Gravity, finding our alignment within Gravity, and through exploring our electromagnetic nature.

Feel and find how alignment within gravity brings a deeper sense to our bone structure and the torque mechanisms necessary for proper ballet technique, inviting ballet technique to expand into the freedom of expression in modern and contemporary dance.

Tuesday 6/9 12-1:00PM -- Bumper Dance
$20

Tuesday, June 9th

12-1:00PM


Bumper Dance: Permission to See Through Touch

with Yurek Hansen

In a safe environment, using meditations from Tai Chi, Tantra, and theories of quantum physics, find each other on the dance floor through safely allowing ourselves to bump into each other.  
Looking through your ear
Seeing with your skin
Seeing through your feet
Feeling how everything we relate to is built upon Phi = Spheroids: Photons, Neutrons, Protons, Electrons, Atoms, Cells, Planets, Solar systems Galaxies.

It's All Spherical.

Tuesday 6/9 5:00-7:00PM -- Sculpture Through Touch
$35

Tuesday, June 9th

5:00-7:00PM


Sculpture Through Touch

with Martha Channer

A class for both blind and sighted people that will explore tactile

interrelationships through the construction of found object “soft sculptures”.

In this class, students will create a small table top construction(s) which will be (and are meant to be) experienced through touch. The goal is to engage participants with different surfaces and tactile juxtapositions that evoke responses through the sense of touch or by “seeing” the object through physical contact with no visual references.

This will be achieved through the student’s selection of found objects that will be provided along with a peg board base/top and various attachment methods such as string, tape, and rubber bands (no adhesives).

Sighted students will be encouraged to wear sleep “black out” masks for the full experience of creating through touch. This same technique will be employed for witnessing the art works of others.

No previous art experience is required.

*price includes materials

Wednesday 6/10 10:30-11:45 -- Movement Not Seen
$20

Wednesday, June 10th

10:30-11:45AM


Movement Not Seen, 360 Degree Awareness, Kinesthetic activation

with Yurek Hansen

A movement class exploring our relationship to Space.

The physical body in space is inherently shape. Using sensory awareness, meditation, breath, and sound. Explore how Shape collaborates with Space creating aesthetic activation and emotional textures. Using sound as a means to find structure we can feel free to move about a space letting our exploration birth inspiration.

Wednesday 6/10 12-1:00PM -- Bumper Dance
$20

Wednesday, June 10th

12-1:00PM


Bumper Dance: Permission to See Through Touch

with Yurek Hansen

In a safe environment, using meditations from Tai Chi, Tantra, and theories of quantum physics, find each other on the dance floor through safely allowing ourselves to bump into each other.  
Looking through your ear
Seeing with your skin
Seeing through your feet
Feeling how everything we relate to is built upon Phi = Spheroids: Photons, Neutrons, Protons, Electrons, Atoms, Cells, Planets, Solar systems Galaxies.

It's All Spherical.

Wednesday 6/10 2:30-4:15 -- Puppy Play
Pay what you can

Wednesday, June 10th

2:30-4:15PM


Puppy Play: Raising Dogs for the Blind

Facilitated by Laura Stento

Come meet the people that raise the seeing eye dogs in Boise along with their adorable pups.

Part of, Guide Dogs for the Blind inc., out of San Raphael, CA, the trainers will show and tell how these dogs are grown into marvelous companions for the blind and visually impaired.

Wednesday 6/10 5-7:00PM -- Bite Unseen
$10

Wednesday, June 10th

5-7:00PM


Bite Unseen

Facilitated by Alison Steven

Experience the taste of preparing food without vision.

With Alison's insight and guidance, you will build your snack step-by-step from the ingredients provided. How will your refreshing, pita dessert creation turnout? Come taste the experience!

*price includes materials

Thursday 6/11 10:30-11:45AM -- Blind Ballet
$20

Thursday, June 11th

10:30-11:45AM


Blind Ballet: Being in Earths Gravity

with Yurek Hansen

A ballet class that brings awareness to the internal workings of ballet technique through finding Gravity, finding our alignment within Gravity, and through exploring our electromagnetic nature.

Feel and find how alignment within gravity brings a deeper sense to our bone structure and the torque mechanisms necessary for proper ballet technique, inviting ballet technique to expand into the freedom of expression in modern and contemporary dance.

Thursday 6/11 12-1:00PM -- Bumper Dance
$20

Thursday, June 11th

12-1:00PM


Bumper Dance: Permission to See Through Touch

with Yurek Hansen

In a safe environment, using meditations from Tai Chi, Tantra, and theories of quantum physics, find each other on the dance floor through safely allowing ourselves to bump into each other.  
Looking through your ear
Seeing with your skin
Seeing through your feet
Feeling how everything we relate to is built upon Phi = Spheroids: Photons, Neutrons, Protons, Electrons, Atoms, Cells, Planets, Solar systems Galaxies.

It's All Spherical.

Thursday 6/11 4-5:30PM -- Blindness Q/A
Pay what you can

Thursday, June 11th

4-5:30PM


EVERYTHING YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT BEING BLIND (But Were Too Afraid to Ask!)

Teacher/Discussion facilitator: Earl Hoover

Earl Hoover is ready and willing to address your most pressing questions about blindness.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like, but were too shy to ask? This discussion will provide insights that you may find surprising! Earl will bring humor and grace to your deepest questions as he sheds light on the subject of blindness.

Thursday 6/11 5:30-7:00PM -- Seeing Through the Body
$20

Thursday, June 11th

5:30-7:00PM


Seeing Through the Body

with Ali Moto

This class invites participants to explore movement as perception. Instead of performing for a mirror, we practice sensing from within. We shift from “How do I look?” to “What do I notice?” From choreography as spectacle to choreography as relationship.

There is a way of seeing that does not begin with the eyes.

It begins in the soles of the feet.
In the quiet language of breath.
In the subtle sway between gravity and grace.

Thursday 6/11 5:30-7:00PM -- Blind Beading
$35

Thursday, June 11th

5:30-7:00PM


Blind Beading

with Marcie Chapman

In this class, Marcie will share her experience with blindness through fun beading techniques for beginners.

You will be creating a personal bracelet or necklace by touch along with design instruction from Marcie. Sighted participants will be encouraged to use sleep shades for the full experience.

*price includes materials

Friday 6/12 10:30-11:45 -- Movement Not Seen
$20

Friday, June 12th

10:30-11:45


Movement Not Seen, 360 Degree Awareness, Kinesthetic activation

with Yurek Hansen

A movement class exploring our relationship to Space.

The physical body in space is inherently shape. Using sensory awareness, meditation, breath, and sound. Explore how Shape collaborates with Space creating aesthetic activation and emotional textures. Using sound as a means to find structure we can feel free to move about a space letting our exploration birth inspiration.

Friday 6/12 12-1:00PM -- Bumper Dance
$20

Friday, June 12th

12-1:00PM


Bumper Dance: Permission to See Through Touch

with Yurek Hansen

In a safe environment, using meditations from Tai Chi, Tantra, and theories of quantum physics, find each other on the dance floor through safely allowing ourselves to bump into each other.  
Looking through your ear
Seeing with your skin
Seeing through your feet
Feeling how everything we relate to is built upon Phi = Spheroids: Photons, Neutrons, Protons, Electrons, Atoms, Cells, Planets, Solar systems Galaxies.

It's All Spherical.

Friday 6/12 4:30-6:00PM -- Gentle Yoga with Marcie
$20

Friday, June 12th

4:30-6:00PM


Gentle Yoga with Marcie

Teacher: Marcie Chapman

Come experience Marcie's gentle yoga style which she designed, as a blind instructor, for other people with blindness.

In this class for everyone, while moving with breath, she will describe how to get in and out of each pose. Sighted participants will be encouraged to use sleep shades for the full experience.

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