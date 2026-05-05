Sight Unseen

Monday, June 8th

5:30-7:00PM





Seeing Through the Body

with Ali Moto

This class invites participants to explore movement as perception. Instead of performing for a mirror, we practice sensing from within. We shift from “How do I look?” to “What do I notice?” From choreography as spectacle to choreography as relationship.

There is a way of seeing that does not begin with the eyes.

It begins in the soles of the feet.

In the quiet language of breath.

In the subtle sway between gravity and grace.