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About this event
Saturday, June 13th
SIGHT UNSEEN: Showcase Performance and Silent Auction
7:00PM --
8:20PM --
9:15PM -- Announcement of silent auction winners and payout
Food and beverage will be available. Catering provided by Savory Girl Idaho and Boise Beauty Boards.
Monday, June 8th
10:30-11:45
Movement Not Seen, 360 Degree Awareness, Kinesthetic activation
with Yurek Hansen
A movement class exploring our relationship to Space.
The physical body in space is inherently shape. Using sensory awareness, meditation, breath, and sound. Explore how Shape collaborates with Space creating aesthetic activation and emotional textures. Using sound as a means to find structure we can feel free to move about a space letting our exploration birth inspiration.
Monday, June 8th
12-1:00PM
Bumper Dance: Permission to See Through Touch
with Yurek Hansen
In a safe environment, using meditations from Tai Chi, Tantra, and theories of quantum physics, find each other on the dance floor through safely allowing ourselves to bump into each other.
Looking through your ear
Seeing with your skin
Seeing through your feet
Feeling how everything we relate to is built upon Phi = Spheroids: Photons, Neutrons, Protons, Electrons, Atoms, Cells, Planets, Solar systems Galaxies.
It's All Spherical.
Monday, June 8th
5:30-7:00PM
Seeing Through the Body
with Ali Moto
This class invites participants to explore movement as perception. Instead of performing for a mirror, we practice sensing from within. We shift from “How do I look?” to “What do I notice?” From choreography as spectacle to choreography as relationship.
There is a way of seeing that does not begin with the eyes.
It begins in the soles of the feet.
In the quiet language of breath.
In the subtle sway between gravity and grace.
Tuesday, June 9th
10:30-11:45AM
Blind Ballet: Being in Earths Gravity
with Yurek Hansen
A ballet class that brings awareness to the internal workings of ballet technique through finding Gravity, finding our alignment within Gravity, and through exploring our electromagnetic nature.
Feel and find how alignment within gravity brings a deeper sense to our bone structure and the torque mechanisms necessary for proper ballet technique, inviting ballet technique to expand into the freedom of expression in modern and contemporary dance.
Tuesday, June 9th
12-1:00PM
Bumper Dance: Permission to See Through Touch
with Yurek Hansen
In a safe environment, using meditations from Tai Chi, Tantra, and theories of quantum physics, find each other on the dance floor through safely allowing ourselves to bump into each other.
Looking through your ear
Seeing with your skin
Seeing through your feet
Feeling how everything we relate to is built upon Phi = Spheroids: Photons, Neutrons, Protons, Electrons, Atoms, Cells, Planets, Solar systems Galaxies.
It's All Spherical.
Tuesday, June 9th
5:00-7:00PM
Sculpture Through Touch
with Martha Channer
A class for both blind and sighted people that will explore tactile
interrelationships through the construction of found object “soft sculptures”.
In this class, students will create a small table top construction(s) which will be (and are meant to be) experienced through touch. The goal is to engage participants with different surfaces and tactile juxtapositions that evoke responses through the sense of touch or by “seeing” the object through physical contact with no visual references.
This will be achieved through the student’s selection of found objects that will be provided along with a peg board base/top and various attachment methods such as string, tape, and rubber bands (no adhesives).
Sighted students will be encouraged to wear sleep “black out” masks for the full experience of creating through touch. This same technique will be employed for witnessing the art works of others.
No previous art experience is required.
*price includes materials
Wednesday, June 10th
10:30-11:45AM
Movement Not Seen, 360 Degree Awareness, Kinesthetic activation
with Yurek Hansen
A movement class exploring our relationship to Space.
The physical body in space is inherently shape. Using sensory awareness, meditation, breath, and sound. Explore how Shape collaborates with Space creating aesthetic activation and emotional textures. Using sound as a means to find structure we can feel free to move about a space letting our exploration birth inspiration.
Wednesday, June 10th
12-1:00PM
Bumper Dance: Permission to See Through Touch
with Yurek Hansen
In a safe environment, using meditations from Tai Chi, Tantra, and theories of quantum physics, find each other on the dance floor through safely allowing ourselves to bump into each other.
Looking through your ear
Seeing with your skin
Seeing through your feet
Feeling how everything we relate to is built upon Phi = Spheroids: Photons, Neutrons, Protons, Electrons, Atoms, Cells, Planets, Solar systems Galaxies.
It's All Spherical.
Wednesday, June 10th
2:30-4:15PM
Puppy Play: Raising Dogs for the Blind
Facilitated by Laura Stento
Come meet the people that raise the seeing eye dogs in Boise along with their adorable pups.
Part of, Guide Dogs for the Blind inc., out of San Raphael, CA, the trainers will show and tell how these dogs are grown into marvelous companions for the blind and visually impaired.
Wednesday, June 10th
5-7:00PM
Bite Unseen
Facilitated by Alison Steven
Experience the taste of preparing food without vision.
With Alison's insight and guidance, you will build your snack step-by-step from the ingredients provided. How will your refreshing, pita dessert creation turnout? Come taste the experience!
*price includes materials
Thursday, June 11th
10:30-11:45AM
Blind Ballet: Being in Earths Gravity
with Yurek Hansen
A ballet class that brings awareness to the internal workings of ballet technique through finding Gravity, finding our alignment within Gravity, and through exploring our electromagnetic nature.
Feel and find how alignment within gravity brings a deeper sense to our bone structure and the torque mechanisms necessary for proper ballet technique, inviting ballet technique to expand into the freedom of expression in modern and contemporary dance.
Thursday, June 11th
12-1:00PM
Bumper Dance: Permission to See Through Touch
with Yurek Hansen
In a safe environment, using meditations from Tai Chi, Tantra, and theories of quantum physics, find each other on the dance floor through safely allowing ourselves to bump into each other.
Looking through your ear
Seeing with your skin
Seeing through your feet
Feeling how everything we relate to is built upon Phi = Spheroids: Photons, Neutrons, Protons, Electrons, Atoms, Cells, Planets, Solar systems Galaxies.
It's All Spherical.
Thursday, June 11th
4-5:30PM
EVERYTHING YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT BEING BLIND (But Were Too Afraid to Ask!)
Teacher/Discussion facilitator: Earl Hoover
Earl Hoover is ready and willing to address your most pressing questions about blindness.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like, but were too shy to ask? This discussion will provide insights that you may find surprising! Earl will bring humor and grace to your deepest questions as he sheds light on the subject of blindness.
Thursday, June 11th
5:30-7:00PM
Seeing Through the Body
with Ali Moto
This class invites participants to explore movement as perception. Instead of performing for a mirror, we practice sensing from within. We shift from “How do I look?” to “What do I notice?” From choreography as spectacle to choreography as relationship.
There is a way of seeing that does not begin with the eyes.
It begins in the soles of the feet.
In the quiet language of breath.
In the subtle sway between gravity and grace.
Thursday, June 11th
5:30-7:00PM
Blind Beading
with Marcie Chapman
In this class, Marcie will share her experience with blindness through fun beading techniques for beginners.
You will be creating a personal bracelet or necklace by touch along with design instruction from Marcie. Sighted participants will be encouraged to use sleep shades for the full experience.
*price includes materials
Friday, June 12th
10:30-11:45
Movement Not Seen, 360 Degree Awareness, Kinesthetic activation
with Yurek Hansen
A movement class exploring our relationship to Space.
The physical body in space is inherently shape. Using sensory awareness, meditation, breath, and sound. Explore how Shape collaborates with Space creating aesthetic activation and emotional textures. Using sound as a means to find structure we can feel free to move about a space letting our exploration birth inspiration.
Friday, June 12th
12-1:00PM
Bumper Dance: Permission to See Through Touch
with Yurek Hansen
In a safe environment, using meditations from Tai Chi, Tantra, and theories of quantum physics, find each other on the dance floor through safely allowing ourselves to bump into each other.
Looking through your ear
Seeing with your skin
Seeing through your feet
Feeling how everything we relate to is built upon Phi = Spheroids: Photons, Neutrons, Protons, Electrons, Atoms, Cells, Planets, Solar systems Galaxies.
It's All Spherical.
Friday, June 12th
4:30-6:00PM
Gentle Yoga with Marcie
Teacher: Marcie Chapman
Come experience Marcie's gentle yoga style which she designed, as a blind instructor, for other people with blindness.
In this class for everyone, while moving with breath, she will describe how to get in and out of each pose. Sighted participants will be encouraged to use sleep shades for the full experience.
$
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