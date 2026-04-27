Hosted by

Sigma Chapter Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Sigma Chapter's Helen Bargeron Scholarship Silent Auction 2026

"On Pointe" Artwork item
"On Pointe" Artwork
$45

Starting bid

11 x 17 multicolored canvas art. Valued at $125.

Wine Glasses (Set of 6) item
Wine Glasses (Set of 6)
$30

Starting bid

Set of 6 wine glasses

Silver Elegant Clutch item
Silver Elegant Clutch
$30

Starting bid

Elegant silver clutch, perfect for a formal night out.

Black Elegant Clutch item
Black Elegant Clutch
$30

Starting bid

Black Elegant Clutch with gold accents.

Blanton's Bourbon Gift Set item
Blanton's Bourbon Gift Set
$120

Starting bid

Blanton's Bourbon bottle (750ml), decanter, and 4 glasses.

Cooper's Hawk Luxe Wine item
Cooper's Hawk Luxe Wine
$50

Starting bid

Cooper’s Hawk Winery Lux Wine Tasting for 4 & a bottle of Prosecco Retail Value $88
Red "DST" 1913 Bag item
Red "DST" 1913 Bag
$50

Starting bid

Red DST 1913 tote bag. Estimated value $75.

Michael Kors Shoulder Bag item
Michael Kors Shoulder Bag
$50

Starting bid

Estimated retail value $129

White Dooney & Burke Emma Bag item
White Dooney & Burke Emma Bag
$40

Starting bid

Silver Sequin Boots item
Silver Sequin Boots
$50

Starting bid

Women's Size 7.5 Silver Sequin Boots
Private Wine Class for 20-guest item
Private Wine Class for 20-guest
$100

Starting bid

2-hour wine class for up to 20 guests. Retail value $600
Nurse Life Tumbler item
Nurse Life Tumbler
$25

Starting bid

20 oz. tumbler
Black Mesh Rosanna Boots item
Black Mesh Rosanna Boots
$50

Starting bid

Women's size 7.5
4-pk Iceman HockeyTickets item
4-pk Iceman HockeyTickets
$100

Starting bid

4 Iceman Hockey tickets

Medium XHO Shirt item
Medium XHO Shirt
$20

Starting bid

One Hour Massage item
One Hour Massage
$65

Starting bid

One hour massage at Massage Envy; Retail value $125
Red Sequin "The Tote Bag" item
Red Sequin "The Tote Bag"
$40

Starting bid

Peacock Solar Glass Wind Chime item
Peacock Solar Glass Wind Chime
$30

Starting bid

Yellow and Cream Michael Kors Satchel item
Yellow and Cream Michael Kors Satchel
$85

Starting bid

Estimated retail value $130

Yellow and Green Chi Eta Phi Buckle Purse item
Yellow and Green Chi Eta Phi Buckle Purse
$50

Starting bid

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