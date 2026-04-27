Sigma Chapter's Helen Bargeron Scholarship Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
11 x 17 multicolored canvas art. Valued at $125.
Starting bid
Set of 6 wine glasses
Starting bid
Elegant silver clutch, perfect for a formal night out.
Starting bid
Black Elegant Clutch with gold accents.
Starting bid
Blanton's Bourbon bottle (750ml), decanter, and 4 glasses.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Red DST 1913 tote bag. Estimated value $75.
Starting bid
Estimated retail value $129
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
4 Iceman Hockey tickets
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Estimated retail value $130
Starting bid
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