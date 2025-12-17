Sigma Delta Zeta Chapter Silent Auction

Imagine yourself driving a NASCAR racecar at 150 mph. After suiting up and a quick 45-minute class, you’ll hit the track for 8 minutes of pure adrenaline. No lead car, no instructor in the passenger seat—just you, guided by an in-car radio. You’ll accelerate, brake, pass, and race the fastest line. With your loved ones watching, experience the thrill of high-speed racing and take home unforgettable memories.

One NASCAR driving experience for one person for 8 minutes around a Super Speedway

Instructions from a professional driver and professional suiting including a Helmet (with one way radio communication) and a HANS Device

DUAL camera In-Car Video recorded on a SD Card

If NASCAR driving experience is not available or is not offered in your city, and travel is required, please inquire about air and hotel at 866-607-2616