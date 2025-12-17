Sigma Delta Zeta Chapter Silent Auction

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25th Chapter Anniversay and Impact Awards Gala, 501 Beulah Rd, Sandston, VA 23150
Starting bid
Imagine yourself driving a NASCAR racecar at 150 mph. After suiting up and a quick 45-minute class, you’ll hit the track for 8 minutes of pure adrenaline. No lead car, no instructor in the passenger seat—just you, guided by an in-car radio. You’ll accelerate, brake, pass, and race the fastest line. With your loved ones watching, experience the thrill of high-speed racing and take home unforgettable memories.
One NASCAR driving experience for one person for 8 minutes around a Super Speedway
Instructions from a professional driver and professional suiting including a Helmet (with one way radio communication) and a HANS Device
DUAL camera In-Car Video recorded on a SD Card
If NASCAR driving experience is not available or is not offered in your city, and travel is required, please inquire about air and hotel at 866-607-2616
Starting bid
Two private one-on-one sessions. Offered by 6 O'Clock Safety Training LLC.
Class One: Concealed Carry and Home Defense Fundamentals
Course Highlights:
Class Two: Getting Acquainted with Your Firearm
Course Highlights:
*Eligible parties must be 21 years of age to possess a firearm according to federal and state laws. Contact 6 o'clock Safety Training to schedule class
Starting bid
Bright, joyful, and unmistakably unique
hand-crocheted statement bag pairs apple
green with a playful blush pink center panel
and classic wooden handles.
Crafted to celebrate creativity and sisterhood,
this bag is as expressive as it is practical.
One-of-a-kind accessory is perfect for anyone
who loves color, texture, and unique items.
Starting bid
Rich emerald, green base boldly accented with
soft pink diagonal stripes, creating movement,
texture, and timeless elegance.
Each stitch intentionally crafted by hand, making
a one-of-a-kind heirloom designed to last for
years.
Exclusive blanket is a one-of-a-kind piece that
blends warmth, durability, and bold elegance.
Starting bid
Are YOU equipped to perform CPR or First Aid
in a life-or-death situation? No?
This class offers:
Comprehensive Adult and Pediatric CPR/First
Aid class through the American Red Cross!
Engaging 3 hour-course, learning essential
lifesaving techniques, including CPR and basic
first aid.
Gain life-saving vital skills.
Prepare for emergencies.
Certification valid for 2 years.
Starting bid
Handcrafted statement bag featuring a vibrant
crimson body accented by a soft pearl center
panel and finished with sleek acrylic handles.
Every stitch reflects intention, joy, and
celebration.
Designed as a one-of-a-kind piece, it offers
both durability and elegance.
Perfect for the bidder who appreciates bold
color, thoughtful design, and handmade artistry.
Starting bid
Luxurious hand-crocheted throw blanket which
showcases rich royal blue complemented by
crisp white stripes, creating a classic and
sophisticated design.
Perfect for cozy evenings, statement décor, or
gifting someone special.
Every stitch reflects quality, patience, and pride
in handmade artistry.
One-of-a-kind piece that blends warmth,
durability, and bold elegance.
Starting bid
Turn any ordinary evening into a blockbuster
experience with this charming Movie Night Gift
Basket.
Includes cozy blanket, featured DVD movie,
classic buttery popcorn, favorite movie theater
candy – perfect sweet-and-salty pairing
Gift card – perfect for grabbing takeout.
Starting bid
Beautiful, handcrafted crochet throw blanket
featuring a soft light blue base accented with
bold royal blue and pearl diagonal stripes.
Designed to be both cozy and visually striking,
adding warmth, texture, and elegance to any
living space.
Functional art meticulously crafted with love
One-of-a-kind blanket offering comfort,
craftsmanship, and unduplicated timeless style
Starting bid
Elegantly curated self-care gift basket offering
serene at-home spa experience.
Featuring Buttah Skin skincare line – crafted to
support and enhance melanin-rich skin.
Includes a luxurious body scrub, silicone facial
scrubber, spa headband, plush 100% cotton
towels, and soothing tea and cup.
Starting bid
Golden Harvest Patchwork Blanket composed of six large,
carefully constructed crochet panels, joined seamlessly to
create a striking statement piece.
Deep chocolate brown and warm golden amber blocks
create balance, contrast, and visual strength.
Each square crocheted by hand and intentionally joined,
making this blanket both architectural and intimate.
Textured stitch pattern adds depth while the finished
border provides a polished, heirloom-quality edge.
Exclusive blanket is a one-of-a-kind piece that blends
warmth, durability, and bold elegance.
Starting bid
Lovingly crafted to celebrate elegance,
strength, and timeless style.
Featuring rich royal blue with warm gold center
panel and finished with sturdy wooden
handles, this bag is functional and striking.
Beautiful blend of craftsmanship and bold
style—perfect for someone who loves
accessories with meaning.
Starting bid
Elegant, hand-crocheted statement bag
featuring a rich navy body with a crisp pearl
center panel, finished with modern acrylic
handles.
Designed with both sophistication and
durability in mind, this piece offers a refined yet
bold look.
Timeless accessory that complements casual
and dressy outfits.
Perfect addition to any collection that values
craftsmanship and classic style.
Starting bid
Turn an ordinary evening into something unforgettable with this indulgent Date Night
basket, curated to spark connection, creativity, and a little romance. This irresistible
package includes:
A bottle of wine to set the mood
Two elegant wine glasses perfect for toasting the night ahead
A corkscrew so the evening starts effortlessly
40 Scratch Off Date Idea Cards to inspire playful surprises and spontaneous fun
A Paint by Number set for a flirty, hands-on activity you can enjoy together
A $100 Visa gift card to Hardshell Restaurant for a delicious, intimate dinner
out
An assortment of popcorn and premium seasoning to enjoy during movie night.
Whether you’re looking to heat up date night, reconnect, or simply enjoy a luxurious
evening together,
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!