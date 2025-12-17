Hosted by

Sigma Delta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Sigma Delta Zeta Chapter Silent Auction

Pick-up location

25th Chapter Anniversay and Impact Awards Gala, 501 Beulah Rd, Sandston, VA 23150

NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE item
NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE
$1,200

Starting bid

Imagine yourself driving a NASCAR racecar at 150 mph. After suiting up and a quick 45-minute class, you’ll hit the track for 8 minutes of pure adrenaline. No lead car, no instructor in the passenger seat—just you, guided by an in-car radio. You’ll accelerate, brake, pass, and race the fastest line. With your loved ones watching, experience the thrill of high-speed racing and take home unforgettable memories. 

One NASCAR driving experience for one person for 8 minutes around a Super Speedway
Instructions from a professional driver and professional suiting including a Helmet (with one way radio communication) and a HANS Device
DUAL camera In-Car Video recorded on a SD Card
If NASCAR driving experience is not available or is not offered in your city, and travel is required, please inquire about air and hotel at 866-607-2616

FireArm Training Class 2 private classes item
FireArm Training Class 2 private classes
$140

Starting bid

Two private one-on-one sessions. Offered by 6 O'Clock Safety Training LLC.


Class One: Concealed Carry and Home Defense Fundamentals

Course Highlights:

  • Conflict Avoidance
  • Situational Awareness
  • Defensive shooting fundamentals
  • Legal Use of Force
  • Overview of defensive gear and accessories
  • Personal instruction for personal and home defense
  • This course meets state requirements to apply for concealed carry permit

Class Two: Getting Acquainted with Your Firearm


Course Highlights:

  • Learn how to safely operate your firearm from taking it out the box to full operation
  • Build a strong foundation in shooting fundamentals
  • Develop confidence through structured instruction
  • Safe and proper draw from the holster
  • Learn how to carry your firearm safely, concealed, and without worry
  • Dry-fire course (no Live fire) to reduce anxiety and promote safe handling practices.
  • Hands on course

*Eligible parties must be 21 years of age to possess a firearm according to federal and state laws. Contact 6 o'clock Safety Training to schedule class

Handcrafted Salmon Pink & Apple Green Statement Bag
$25

Starting bid

 Bright, joyful, and unmistakably unique

hand-crocheted statement bag pairs apple

green with a playful blush pink center panel

and classic wooden handles.

 Crafted to celebrate creativity and sisterhood,

this bag is as expressive as it is practical.

 One-of-a-kind accessory is perfect for anyone

who loves color, texture, and unique items.

Handcrafted Apple Green & Salmon Pink Diagonal Stripe Throw
$75

Starting bid

 Rich emerald, green base boldly accented with

soft pink diagonal stripes, creating movement,

texture, and timeless elegance.

 Each stitch intentionally crafted by hand, making

a one-of-a-kind heirloom designed to last for

years.

 Exclusive blanket is a one-of-a-kind piece that

blends warmth, durability, and bold elegance.

CPR/First Aid Class
$65

Starting bid

Are YOU equipped to perform CPR or First Aid

in a life-or-death situation? No?

This class offers:

 Comprehensive Adult and Pediatric CPR/First

Aid class through the American Red Cross!

 Engaging 3 hour-course, learning essential

lifesaving techniques, including CPR and basic

first aid.

 Gain life-saving vital skills.

 Prepare for emergencies.

 Certification valid for 2 years.

Handcrafted Crimson & Cream Statement Bag
$25

Starting bid

 Handcrafted statement bag featuring a vibrant

crimson body accented by a soft pearl center

panel and finished with sleek acrylic handles.

 Every stitch reflects intention, joy, and

celebration.

 Designed as a one-of-a-kind piece, it offers

both durability and elegance.

 Perfect for the bidder who appreciates bold

color, thoughtful design, and handmade artistry.

Handcrafted Royal Blue & White Stripe Throw Blanket
$75

Starting bid

 Luxurious hand-crocheted throw blanket which

showcases rich royal blue complemented by

crisp white stripes, creating a classic and

sophisticated design.

 Perfect for cozy evenings, statement décor, or

gifting someone special.

 Every stitch reflects quality, patience, and pride

in handmade artistry.

 One-of-a-kind piece that blends warmth,

durability, and bold elegance.

Movie Night Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

 Turn any ordinary evening into a blockbuster

experience with this charming Movie Night Gift

Basket.

 Includes cozy blanket, featured DVD movie,

classic buttery popcorn, favorite movie theater

candy – perfect sweet-and-salty pairing

 Gift card – perfect for grabbing takeout.

Handcrafted Light Blue & Royal Blue Diagonal Stripe Throw
$75

Starting bid

 Beautiful, handcrafted crochet throw blanket

featuring a soft light blue base accented with

bold royal blue and pearl diagonal stripes.

 Designed to be both cozy and visually striking,

adding warmth, texture, and elegance to any

living space.

 Functional art meticulously crafted with love

 One-of-a-kind blanket offering comfort,

craftsmanship, and unduplicated timeless style

Luxury Self-Care Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

 Elegantly curated self-care gift basket offering

serene at-home spa experience.

 Featuring Buttah Skin skincare line – crafted to

support and enhance melanin-rich skin.

 Includes a luxurious body scrub, silicone facial

scrubber, spa headband, plush 100% cotton

towels, and soothing tea and cup.

Handcrafted Brown and Gold Crochet Throw
$75

Starting bid

 Golden Harvest Patchwork Blanket composed of six large,

carefully constructed crochet panels, joined seamlessly to

create a striking statement piece.

 Deep chocolate brown and warm golden amber blocks

create balance, contrast, and visual strength.

 Each square crocheted by hand and intentionally joined,

making this blanket both architectural and intimate.

 Textured stitch pattern adds depth while the finished

border provides a polished, heirloom-quality edge.

 Exclusive blanket is a one-of-a-kind piece that blends

warmth, durability, and bold elegance.

Handcrafted Royal Blue & Gold Statement Bag
$25

Starting bid

 Lovingly crafted to celebrate elegance,

strength, and timeless style.

 Featuring rich royal blue with warm gold center

panel and finished with sturdy wooden

handles, this bag is functional and striking.

 Beautiful blend of craftsmanship and bold

style—perfect for someone who loves

accessories with meaning.

Handcrafted Royal Blue & White Statement Bag
$25

Starting bid

 Elegant, hand-crocheted statement bag

featuring a rich navy body with a crisp pearl

center panel, finished with modern acrylic

handles.

 Designed with both sophistication and

durability in mind, this piece offers a refined yet

bold look.

 Timeless accessory that complements casual

and dressy outfits.

 Perfect addition to any collection that values

craftsmanship and classic style.

The Ultimate Date Night Experience
$115

Starting bid

Turn an ordinary evening into something unforgettable with this indulgent Date Night

basket, curated to spark connection, creativity, and a little romance. This irresistible

package includes:

 A bottle of wine to set the mood

 Two elegant wine glasses perfect for toasting the night ahead

 A corkscrew so the evening starts effortlessly

 40 Scratch Off Date Idea Cards to inspire playful surprises and spontaneous fun

 A Paint by Number set for a flirty, hands-on activity you can enjoy together

 A $100 Visa gift card to Hardshell Restaurant for a delicious, intimate dinner

out

 An assortment of popcorn and premium seasoning to enjoy during movie night.

Whether you’re looking to heat up date night, reconnect, or simply enjoy a luxurious

evening together,

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!