Sigma Gamma Rho-Eta Rho Sigma

Offered by

Sigma Gamma Rho-Eta Rho Sigma

Sigma Gamma Rho-Eta Rho Sigma's Dues

Sorority Dues Payment Plan February-June 2026
$112.42

No expiration

This payment is Local: $250, National: $250, Regional: $62.10 (with a 1.75% processing fee). This does not include NEF & SPEAR, which can be paid: https://www.sgrnationaleducationfund.org/sgrho-nef-dues

https://www.spearfoundation.org/donate-1

Total Payment (Local, National, Regional)
$562.10

Valid for one year

This does not include NEF & SPEAR, which can be paid: https://www.sgrnationaleducationfund.org/sgrho-nef-dues

https://www.spearfoundation.org/donate-1

Bi Weekly -(Local, National, Regional)
$56.23

No expiration

Has to be paid bi-weekly start first week in February to ensure accurate payments.

This does not include NEF & SPEAR, which can be paid: https://www.sgrnationaleducationfund.org/sgrho-nef-dues

https://www.spearfoundation.org/donate-1

Sorority Dues Payment Plan February-June 2026
$115.22

No expiration

Includes All Dues (Local, National, Regional, NEF & SPEAR)

Total Payment (Local, National, Regional, NEF & SPEAR)
$576.10

Valid for one year

Add a donation for Sigma Gamma Rho-Eta Rho Sigma

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!