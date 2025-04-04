SGRHO-NU RHO SIGMA--Apple Watch Series 8 + Custom Band Raffle

Enter to win an Apple Watch Series 8+Custom Band valued at $800. Here’s what you’ll get: - Case Size: 41mm - Case Material: Sleek Stainless Steel - Storage Capacity: 32GB - Features include: - GPS + Cellular - Fitness Tracking (Including Heart Rate Monitor) - Blood Oxygen & ECG Monitoring - Retina Display - Crash & Fall Detection - And much more! Drawing Date: June 15, 2025

Enter to win an Apple Watch Series 8+Custom Band valued at $800. Here’s what you’ll get: - Case Size: 41mm - Case Material: Sleek Stainless Steel - Storage Capacity: 32GB - Features include: - GPS + Cellular - Fitness Tracking (Including Heart Rate Monitor) - Blood Oxygen & ECG Monitoring - Retina Display - Crash & Fall Detection - And much more! Drawing Date: June 15, 2025

seeMoreDetailsMobile