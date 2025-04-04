SGRHO-NU RHO SIGMA--Apple Watch Series 8 + Custom Band Raffle
Apple Watch Series 8+Custom Band
$25
Enter to win an Apple Watch Series 8+Custom Band valued at $800. Here’s what you’ll get:
- Case Size: 41mm
- Case Material: Sleek Stainless Steel
- Storage Capacity: 32GB
- Features include:
- GPS + Cellular
- Fitness Tracking (Including Heart Rate Monitor)
- Blood Oxygen & ECG Monitoring
- Retina Display
- Crash & Fall Detection
- And much more!
Drawing Date: June 15, 2025
Enter to win an Apple Watch Series 8+Custom Band valued at $800. Here’s what you’ll get:
- Case Size: 41mm
- Case Material: Sleek Stainless Steel
- Storage Capacity: 32GB
- Features include:
- GPS + Cellular
- Fitness Tracking (Including Heart Rate Monitor)
- Blood Oxygen & ECG Monitoring
- Retina Display
- Crash & Fall Detection
- And much more!
Drawing Date: June 15, 2025