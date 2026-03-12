Hosted by

The Mentoring Center

About this event

Beta Theta Sigma TopGolf Fundraiser

258 Anza Blvd

Burlingame, CA 94010, USA

Regular - Golf Bay
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:

Breakfast

Golf Bay - up to 6 people

Competition Bay - 3 tickets per person in each Golf Bay

Access to the Chairman's Suite - Enjoy the DJ and Socializing with Friends.

Individual Ticket
$75

Includes:

Breakfast

Golf Bay - Placed with Other Individual Ticket Holders

Competition Bay - 3 tickets

Access to the Chairman's Suite - Enjoy the DJ and Socializing with Friends.

General Admission - No Golf
$40

Includes:

Breakfast

Access to the Chairman's Suite - Enjoy the DJ and Socializing with Friends.

Donation to Support the Event
Pay what you can

I am unable to attend, but would like to make a donation to the scholarship fund.

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