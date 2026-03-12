Beta Theta Sigma TopGolf Fundraiser

About this event
Includes:
Breakfast
Golf Bay - up to 6 people
Competition Bay - 3 tickets per person in each Golf Bay
Access to the Chairman's Suite - Enjoy the DJ and Socializing with Friends.
Includes:
Breakfast
Golf Bay - Placed with Other Individual Ticket Holders
Competition Bay - 3 tickets
Access to the Chairman's Suite - Enjoy the DJ and Socializing with Friends.
Includes:
Breakfast
Access to the Chairman's Suite - Enjoy the DJ and Socializing with Friends.
I am unable to attend, but would like to make a donation to the scholarship fund.
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