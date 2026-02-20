Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Delta Tau Sigma Alumnae Chapter's Silent Auction

Make a bold and elegant statement with this beautifully crafted, hand-stitched leather journal and matching pen case in striking royal blue and mustard gold.





Designed for Sorors who appreciate timeless craftsmanship, this piece blends rich color contrast with meticulous detailing. The supple leather cover is carefully hand-stitched for durability and character, ensuring that no two pieces are exactly alike. The vibrant royal blue exterior paired with mustard gold accents creates a sophisticated, modern aesthetic that stands out at any business meeting.



