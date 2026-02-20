Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Delta Tau Sigma Alumnae Chapter's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Begin each day renewed with Early Morning Rise, a refined three-piece body ritual designed for luminous, touchably soft skin.
This curated collection includes:
• Artisan paw soap
• Polishing body exfoliant
• Decadent whipped body soufflé
The scent is fresh and radiant — reminiscent of crisp morning air kissed by golden sunlight.
Starting bid
Changing Facez Makeup Artistry provides professional, customized makeup services designed to enhance your natural beauty while delivering a flawless, camera-ready finish. Specializing in multicultural artistry, we create elevated looks for weddings, photoshoots, special events, and milestone celebrations.
Gift Certificate Includes:
• One (1) Full Glam or Soft Glam Makeup Application
• Customized skin prep for a radiant, long-lasting finish
• Lash application
• Personalized complexion matching
• Valid for one special event or photoshoot
• Must be redeemed within 12 months of issue date
Perfect for a special occasion, birthday, photoshoot, or night out.
Starting bid
Indulge in the rich character and refined craftsmanship of Bohemian Manor Farm with this beautifully curated red wine basket, featuring exceptional bottles from one of Maryland’s most charming vineyard estates.
Includes:
Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon,
Sparkling Rose, Kartograf I, Cooler tote bag
Starting bid
Starting bid
Expertly Crafted by Tony Burton of Tobuje Black Arts
Celebrate sisterhood and style with this stunning handcrafted framed quilled poodle artwork, beautifully designed in rich mustard gold. This unique piece features the beloved poodle—symbol of grace, loyalty, and pride—meticulously created using the intricate art of paper quilling. Each delicate curl and scroll is carefully shaped and layered to bring texture, dimension, and elegance to the design. The mustard gold color adds warmth and sophistication, making it a striking display piece for any home or office, or space.
Starting bid
Expertly Crafted by Tony Burton of Tobuje Black Arts
This charming artwork features a graceful poodle—symbol of loyalty, strength, and sisterhood—brought to life with exquisite detail. The poodle’s collar and leash are adorned with royal blue crystals, creating a radiant, dimensional effect that catches the light from every angle. The result is a striking blend of classic artistry and modern glamour.
Starting bid
Make a bold and elegant statement with this beautifully crafted, hand-stitched leather journal and matching pen case in striking royal blue and mustard gold.
Designed for Sorors who appreciate timeless craftsmanship, this piece blends rich color contrast with meticulous detailing. The supple leather cover is carefully hand-stitched for durability and character, ensuring that no two pieces are exactly alike. The vibrant royal blue exterior paired with mustard gold accents creates a sophisticated, modern aesthetic that stands out at any business meeting.
Starting bid
This beautifully crafted, hand-stitched leather journal is designed for Sorors who appreciate timeless craftsmanship, this piece blends rich color contrast with meticulous detailing. The supple leather cover is carefully hand-stitched for durability and character, ensuring that no two pieces are exactly alike. The vibrant royal blue exterior paired with mustard gold accents creates a sophisticated, modern aesthetic that stands out at any business meeting.
Starting bid
By Lj’s Designs
Represent in style and sparkle with this stunning Royal Blue and Gold Sigma Gamma Rho T-shirt, designed to shine as brightly as your sisterhood pride!
Starting bid
Indulge in refinement with the exclusive Luxury Soap Series by The Remnant — a premium collection crafted for those who appreciate elevated everyday essentials.
Each soap in this curated series is thoughtfully formulated with high-quality ingredients, offering a rich lather, gentle cleansing, and a sophisticated fragrance profile.
Starting bid
This Sigma Gamma Rho themed basket is arranged in a gold 1922 laundry tub. Nestled inside is a bottle of Reunite Lambrusco wine, a Sigma Gamma Rho tumbler, Sigma Gamma Rho mouse pad, Sigma Gamma Rho t-shirt, and Sigma Gamma Rho pin.
Starting bid
This Sigma Gamma Rho themed basket is arranged in a blue SGRHO laundry tub. Nestled inside is a bottle of Reunite Peach Moscato, a blue candle, plush Sigma Gamma Rho pillow, Sigma Gamma Rho rug, and Sigma Gamma Rho Blanket.
Starting bid
Crafted by Ella Price Turner
This elegant mauve handkerchief is a beautiful example of fine hand-stitched workmanship. It features meticulous stitching and beading, showcasing the care invested in every detail. The gentle mauve hue makes it a lovely accessory for formal occasions, bridal ensembles, afternoon teas, or as a refined addition to a handbag collection.
Starting bid
Commonly known as the Sweetheart Hoya or Valentine Hoya, it is a slow-growing tropical succulent vine famous for its thick, heart-shaped waxy leaves. While often sold as a single rooted leaf in a small pot, it is naturally a climbing plant that can eventually reach lengths of up to 13 feet.
Starting bid
Enhance your home or office with this stunning ivy plant, beautifully arranged in a stylish decorative pot and ready for display. This lush Hedera helix features graceful trailing vines and vibrant green foliage, creating a timeless and refreshing accent.
Starting bid
Add bold foliage and tropical flair to your home or office with these monstrously magnificent plants . They are both fast-growing tropical houseplants with glossy leaves and unique natural holes that give them their own iconic looks. Easy to grow and dramatic in appearance, they are top choices for stylish, low-maintenance indoor greenery. This limited auction features two frighteningly stunning, highly sought-after plants: Monstera deliciosa and Rhaphidophora tetrasperma (Mini Monstera).
Starting bid
Philodendron giganteum is an impressive tropical plant known for having some of the largest leaves in its genus, reaching up to 3-5 feet in length. Native to the Caribbean and South America, this fast-growing species thrives as both a floor-standing houseplant and an outdoor specimen in warm climates.
Starting bid
Philodendron Giganteum is an impressive tropical plant known for having some of the largest leaves in its genus, reaching up to 3-5 feet in length. Native to the Caribbean and South America, this fast-growing species thrives as both a floor-standing houseplant and an outdoor specimen in warm climates.
Starting bid
Don't miss your chance to own a one-of-a-kind collection of 3 rare and exotic plants—perfect for adding an extraordinary touch to your garden or indoor space. This limited auction features three stunning, highly sought-after plants, each a gem in the world of rare botanicals: Philodendron ‘Jungle boogie,’ Dracaena Masoniana (Whale Fin Snake Plant), and Kalanchoe daigremontiana (Mother of Thousands).
Starting bid
Don’t miss this opportunity to own the breathtaking Queen of the Night, a rare and highly sought-after climbing cactus known for its dramatic, one-night-only blooms.
The legendary Selenicereus grandiflorus produces enormous, fragrant white flowers that unfurl after dusk, filling the air with a sweet, intoxicating perfume. By sunrise, the blossoms gently close—making each flowering a magical and unforgettable event.
This fast-growing cactus thrives with bright, indirect light and minimal watering, rewarding patient growers with one of nature’s most spectacular floral displays.
Perfect for serious collectors, botanical enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a truly extraordinary plant.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!