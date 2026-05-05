Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc

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Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc

About the memberships

Alumnae Sorors | Membership Dues | 2026-2027

Alumnae Sorors | LOCAL dues | 2026-2027 sorority year
$160

Valid until August 1

Local Assessment must be paid first prior to being cleared to pay National and Regional Assessment.


Please email a copy of the payment receipts to the chapter Tamiochus at [email protected] and Grammateus at [email protected].

Alumnae Sorors | ONE SIGMA | 2026-2027 | Sorority dues
$484

Valid until August 1

One Sigma assessments consist of National, Regional and local assessments for 2026-2027 sorority year.


Please email a copy of the payment receipts to the chapter Tamiochus at [email protected] and Grammateus at [email protected].

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