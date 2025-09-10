Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Lambda Omega Sigma Rhosebud Club's Silent Auction

Auction will close at 4:00 PM. Winner will be notified. Fee's must be paid by 4:30 PM.

Las Vegas, Nevada Getaway

4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package





Item Description

Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of

top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and

under).





PLEASE NOTE

 Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

 Average nightly taxes for this destination are $34.

 Hotels will vary based on availability.

 Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

 Airfare not included.





Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction

with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package.

Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes

and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to Rhosebuds Tea Party.

Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is

based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.





Opening Bid: $200

Winner must pay Bid through Cashapp at $LOSRHOSEBUDS OR Zelle @ [email protected]