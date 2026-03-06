Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta - Sigma Omega Zeta Chapter

About this event

Sigma Omega Zeta Chapter presents Trailblazing in Blue Trail Ride

The Smith's Family Ranch 1950 E Atlanta Rd

Stockbridge, GA 30281, USA

VIP Ticket
$75

VIP purchase includes: Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to free food, one (1) drink ticket, and unlimited non alcoholic beverages. ONLY 50 TICKETS WILL BE SOLD FOR VIP. Attention: To OPT OUT of paying an additional fee, click on OTHER, then enter 0.00.

General Admission
$55

This ticket includes general admission to party with the “Southside Zetas”. Food trucks and Bartenders will be on site for purchas. Attention: To OPT OUT of paying an additional fee, click on OTHER, then enter 0.00.

Food Truck and Vendor Fee
$50

Attention: To OPT OUT of paying an additional fee, click on OTHER, then enter 0.00.

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