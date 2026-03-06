Sigma Omega Zeta Chapter presents Trailblazing in Blue Trail Ride

About this event
Stockbridge, GA 30281, USA
VIP purchase includes: Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to free food, one (1) drink ticket, and unlimited non alcoholic beverages. ONLY 50 TICKETS WILL BE SOLD FOR VIP. Attention: To OPT OUT of paying an additional fee, click on OTHER, then enter 0.00.
This ticket includes general admission to party with the “Southside Zetas”. Food trucks and Bartenders will be on site for purchas. Attention: To OPT OUT of paying an additional fee, click on OTHER, then enter 0.00.
Attention: To OPT OUT of paying an additional fee, click on OTHER, then enter 0.00.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!