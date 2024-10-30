Sigma Phi Epsilon x MD Anderson Cancer Center Raffle
Vince Young Signed Replica Riddell Speed Helmet
$10
Vince Young Signed Texas Longhorns Full Size Speed Helmet W/ 05 Natl Champs authenticated by Fanatics with 100% guarantee
Vince Young Signed Texas Longhorns Full Size Speed Helmet W/ 05 Natl Champs authenticated by Fanatics with 100% guarantee
Earl Campbell Signed Replica Jersey
$10
Earl Campbell Texas Longhorns Autographed Mitchell & Ness Replica Burnt Orange Jersey with "HT 77" Inscription authenticated by Fanatics with 100% guarantee
Earl Campbell Texas Longhorns Autographed Mitchell & Ness Replica Burnt Orange Jersey with "HT 77" Inscription authenticated by Fanatics with 100% guarantee
Hill Country Airbnb Weekend Stay
$10
Winner coordinates with AirBnB owner for a weekend stay of their choice. Take a look here:
https://www.airbnb.com/slink/3IgvBmxQ
Winner coordinates with AirBnB owner for a weekend stay of their choice. Take a look here:
https://www.airbnb.com/slink/3IgvBmxQ
Lele Sadoughi Jeweled Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Headband
$10
View the headband here: https://www.lelesadoughi.com/products/lipstick-pink-breast-cancer-awareness-jeweled-knotted-headband
View the headband here: https://www.lelesadoughi.com/products/lipstick-pink-breast-cancer-awareness-jeweled-knotted-headband
Jill Reno Collection Gold and Diamond Coin Ring
$10
View the ring here:
https://ibb.co/BVFhFGs
View the ring here:
https://ibb.co/BVFhFGs
RevGum and RevGum Merchandise
$10
1 carton of Spearmint Regular Strength Energy Gum (60mg), 1 carton of Polar Mint Regular Strength Energy Gum (60mg), 1 carton of Watermelon Lime Electrolyte Gum, 1 carton of Frost Berry Electrolyte Gum, a signature REV braid hat, and three REV trucker hats.
1 carton of Spearmint Regular Strength Energy Gum (60mg), 1 carton of Polar Mint Regular Strength Energy Gum (60mg), 1 carton of Watermelon Lime Electrolyte Gum, 1 carton of Frost Berry Electrolyte Gum, a signature REV braid hat, and three REV trucker hats.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!