Sigma Phi Psi Military Sorority Inc Beta Epsilon's annual raffle 2025

The ultimate relaxation experience at Alkaline Life Wellness Center ($115 Value).
The ultimate relaxation experience at Alkaline Life Wellness Center ($115 Value).
Gentleman’s Gift Basket
$20
A luxurious collection featuring a handmade cigar humidor (with cigars), whiskey glasses, Maker’s Mark Bourbon, and a custom-made dress shirt by K. Douglass Custom Clothing ($200 Value).
A luxurious collection featuring a handmade cigar humidor (with cigars), whiskey glasses, Maker’s Mark Bourbon, and a custom-made dress shirt by K. Douglass Custom Clothing ($200 Value).
🍽️ Dinner for Two or Cooking Class for Four
$20
A memorable culinary experience with Chef Robert “Boom” Watson.
Dinner for 2
3c meal apps ,soup or salad and Main course or class for 4 with Basic kitchen tool and techniques . To Prepare a gourmet meal. Volume at $400
A memorable culinary experience with Chef Robert “Boom” Watson.
Dinner for 2
3c meal apps ,soup or salad and Main course or class for 4 with Basic kitchen tool and techniques . To Prepare a gourmet meal. Volume at $400
🥃 Whiskey Tasting Set
$20
Includes premium spirits like Basil Hayden Toast, Crown Royal, Hennessy VSOP, Johnnie Walker Black, Grey Goose, Don Julio, in a brass beverage tub with leather flask and more!
Includes premium spirits like Basil Hayden Toast, Crown Royal, Hennessy VSOP, Johnnie Walker Black, Grey Goose, Don Julio, in a brass beverage tub with leather flask and more!
❤️ Date Night Basket
$20
2 glasses, bottle of wine, dinner and movie for 2, 2 boxes of chocolate , valentines card , rose and more
2 glasses, bottle of wine, dinner and movie for 2, 2 boxes of chocolate , valentines card , rose and more
👜 Three Elegant Handbags
$20
Green and White LV bag
Classic brown LV bag
Black Tory Burch
Green and White LV bag
Classic brown LV bag
Black Tory Burch
Travel
$20
Travel voucher for 3 nights stay at select locations, $150 gift certificate to Eboni Voyager Creations for customized travel gear ei. t shirts, lanyards, passport covers, tumblers and more
Travel voucher for 3 nights stay at select locations, $150 gift certificate to Eboni Voyager Creations for customized travel gear ei. t shirts, lanyards, passport covers, tumblers and more
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