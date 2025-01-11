Sigma Phi Psi Military Sorority Inc Beta Epsilon's annual raffle 2025

A memorable culinary experience with Chef Robert “Boom” Watson. Dinner for 2 3c meal apps ,soup or salad and Main course or class for 4 with Basic kitchen tool and techniques . To Prepare a gourmet meal. Volume at $400

A memorable culinary experience with Chef Robert “Boom” Watson. Dinner for 2 3c meal apps ,soup or salad and Main course or class for 4 with Basic kitchen tool and techniques . To Prepare a gourmet meal. Volume at $400

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