SIGMA PI CORPORATION OF NEWARK INC

Hosted by

SIGMA PI CORPORATION OF NEWARK INC

About this event

Sigma Pi Alpha Mu - Annual Golf Outing 2026

47 W Sunset Rd

Pompton Plains, NJ 07444, USA

Individual Golfer
$150

Registration includes green fees, cart, sleeve of golf balls, 1 drink ticket, breakfast and barbecue lunch for an individual golfer.

Twosome
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Registration includes green fees, cart, sleeve of golf balls, 1 drink ticket, breakfast and barbecue lunch for each golfer.

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration includes green fees, cart, sleeve of golf balls, 1 drink ticket, breakfast and barbecue lunch for each golfer.

Non-Player Guest - Lunch and Awards Only
$50

Unable to play? Come and join us as a guest at the Barbecue Lunch and Award Ceremony while enjoying the company of our brotherhood.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Each Hole Sponsor will have their name and contact information displayed on a branded Sigma Pi sign prominently displayed on a tee box of your choice.

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Before our round of golf, your company's name, artwork and logo including QR Code prominently displayed on custom signage during breakfast and golfer registration.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Following our round of golf, your company's name, artwork and logo include a QR Code prominently displayed on custom signage during the BBQ Lunch and Awards Ceremony.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Each golfer will receive a sleeve of premium golf balls with your company’s name, artwork and logo including QR Code.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Customized Scorecards will be printed for each foursome with your company's name, artwork and logo including QR Code.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Each golf cart will display a Custom Cart Sign with your company's name, artwork and logo including QR Code. As a Platinum Sponsor, you will also present the award for the Longest Drive and Closest-to-the-Pin.

Donor
$50

Unable to attend our Annual Golf Outing? Donate to our campaign and be recognized in our BAT and Alpha Mu Newsletters.

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