Sigma Pi Alpha Mu - Annual Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
Registration includes green fees, cart, sleeve of golf balls, 1 drink ticket, breakfast and barbecue lunch for an individual golfer.
Registration includes green fees, cart, sleeve of golf balls, 1 drink ticket, breakfast and barbecue lunch for each golfer.
Registration includes green fees, cart, sleeve of golf balls, 1 drink ticket, breakfast and barbecue lunch for each golfer.
Unable to play? Come and join us as a guest at the Barbecue Lunch and Award Ceremony while enjoying the company of our brotherhood.
Each Hole Sponsor will have their name and contact information displayed on a branded Sigma Pi sign prominently displayed on a tee box of your choice.
Before our round of golf, your company's name, artwork and logo including QR Code prominently displayed on custom signage during breakfast and golfer registration.
Following our round of golf, your company's name, artwork and logo include a QR Code prominently displayed on custom signage during the BBQ Lunch and Awards Ceremony.
Each golfer will receive a sleeve of premium golf balls with your company’s name, artwork and logo including QR Code.
Customized Scorecards will be printed for each foursome with your company's name, artwork and logo including QR Code.
Each golf cart will display a Custom Cart Sign with your company's name, artwork and logo including QR Code. As a Platinum Sponsor, you will also present the award for the Longest Drive and Closest-to-the-Pin.
Unable to attend our Annual Golf Outing? Donate to our campaign and be recognized in our BAT and Alpha Mu Newsletters.
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