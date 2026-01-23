Sigma Sigma Sigma - 30th Anniversary

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About this event
Reception, Dinner and Dancing
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
4 VIP Tickets, Access to the VIP Reception, Preferential seating, Logo placement on all marketing materials, and Photo opportunity with Mayor Scott.
4 VIP Tickets, Access to the VIP Reception, Preferential seating, Logo placement on all marketing materials, Photo opportunity with Mayor Scott, and Opportunity for brief remarks at the VIP Reception
$
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