Taylor Morse & Brown

Hosted by

Taylor Morse & Brown

About this event

Sigma Sigma Sigma - 30th Anniversary

50 Theisen St

Washington, DC 20032, USA

General Admission
$100

Reception, Dinner and Dancing

VIP Admission
$150

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Table Purchase (10)
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

"Good Trouble" Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 VIP Tickets, Access to the VIP Reception, Preferential seating, Logo placement on all marketing materials, and Photo opportunity with Mayor Scott.

"Necessary Trouble" Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 VIP Tickets, Access to the VIP Reception, Preferential seating, Logo placement on all marketing materials, Photo opportunity with Mayor Scott, and Opportunity for brief remarks at the VIP Reception

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