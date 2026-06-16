Sigma Spades Tournament and Card Party

Not playing in the tournament? No problem!





General Admission gives you access to join the fun, socialize, and enjoy an afternoon of friendly competition and fellowship. Bring your favorite card-playing skills and enjoy casual games of Spades, Bid Whist, or other card games with friends and fellow guests while watching the tournament action unfold.

Whether you're there to cheer on the competitors, connect with the community, or simply enjoy a great time with good people, General Admission is the perfect way to be part of the event.