A blue and black poster advertises a "Sigma Spades Tournament and Card Party" hosted by Zeta Eta Sigma, featuring playing cards in the foreground and fraternity logos in the background.
Summit City Visionaries LLC

Hosted by

Summit City Visionaries LLC

About this event

Sigma Spades Tournament and Card Party

1600 E Washington Blvd

Fort Wayne, IN 46803, USA

General Admission
$10

Not playing in the tournament? No problem!


General Admission gives you access to join the fun, socialize, and enjoy an afternoon of friendly competition and fellowship. Bring your favorite card-playing skills and enjoy casual games of Spades, Bid Whist, or other card games with friends and fellow guests while watching the tournament action unfold.

Whether you're there to cheer on the competitors, connect with the community, or simply enjoy a great time with good people, General Admission is the perfect way to be part of the event.

Tournament Registration
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Register yourself and your partner for the Sigma Spades Tournament. This entry includes participation in the tournament and eligibility to compete for the cash prize awarded to the 1st Place team. This entry also includes entry to the event itself. Advance registration is required to secure your spot. Bring your best partner, strategy, and card-playing skills for an afternoon of friendly competition and fun!

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