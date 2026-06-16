Sigma Spades Tournament and Card Party

Hosted by
About this event
Not playing in the tournament? No problem!
General Admission gives you access to join the fun, socialize, and enjoy an afternoon of friendly competition and fellowship. Bring your favorite card-playing skills and enjoy casual games of Spades, Bid Whist, or other card games with friends and fellow guests while watching the tournament action unfold.
Whether you're there to cheer on the competitors, connect with the community, or simply enjoy a great time with good people, General Admission is the perfect way to be part of the event.
Register yourself and your partner for the Sigma Spades Tournament. This entry includes participation in the tournament and eligibility to compete for the cash prize awarded to the 1st Place team. This entry also includes entry to the event itself. Advance registration is required to secure your spot. Bring your best partner, strategy, and card-playing skills for an afternoon of friendly competition and fun!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!