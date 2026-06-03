A man and woman in white attire stand in the foreground with a city skyline in the background, advertising a "Pure White Day Party" presented by "The Sigmas of Charlotte."
Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation

Hosted by

Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation

About this event

The Sigmas of Charlotte Present Pressure Pure White Day Party

Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar

440 E McCullough Dr Ste A-100, Charlotte, NC 28262, USA

General Admission
$25

General admission ticket. Unreserved seating available on a first come, first serve basis.

All Sales are Final. No Refunds.

VIP (Section for 8)
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes admission and reserved seating for 8 guests.  Reserving a VIP section requires a minimum alcohol bottle purchase of $150 plus 8.25% sales tax and 20% gratuity at the venue during the event.  All sales are final.  No refunds.

VIP (Section for 6)
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes admission and reserved seating for 6 guests.  Reserving a VIP section requires a minimum alcohol bottle purchase of $150 plus 8.25% sales tax and 20% gratuity at the venue during the event.  All sales are final.  No refunds.

VIP (Section for 5)
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes admission and reserved seating for 5 guests.  Reserving a VIP section requires a minimum alcohol bottle purchase of $150 plus 8.25% sales tax and 20% gratuity at the venue during the event.  All sales are final.  No refunds.

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