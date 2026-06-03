The Sigmas of Charlotte Present Pressure Pure White Day Party

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About this event
440 E McCullough Dr Ste A-100, Charlotte, NC 28262, USA
General admission ticket. Unreserved seating available on a first come, first serve basis.
All Sales are Final. No Refunds.
Includes admission and reserved seating for 8 guests. Reserving a VIP section requires a minimum alcohol bottle purchase of $150 plus 8.25% sales tax and 20% gratuity at the venue during the event. All sales are final. No refunds.
Includes admission and reserved seating for 6 guests. Reserving a VIP section requires a minimum alcohol bottle purchase of $150 plus 8.25% sales tax and 20% gratuity at the venue during the event. All sales are final. No refunds.
Includes admission and reserved seating for 5 guests. Reserving a VIP section requires a minimum alcohol bottle purchase of $150 plus 8.25% sales tax and 20% gratuity at the venue during the event. All sales are final. No refunds.
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