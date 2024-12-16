Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation's Silent Auction

Two round trip, business class seats on Delta's premium A730 SkyClass. You choose anywhere in the world to travel. Tickets include premier lounge access and concierge gate service.
Kate Spade Perry Large Satchel and Madison Large Slim Wallet
$300
Starting bid
NEW!!
Perry Medium Satchel
Style #: KG025
Retail Price: $399 + Tax
Measurements:
Length: 5.12"
Height: 9.6"
Width: 12.8"
Materials:
Saffiano Leather
Two way script logo lining
Handle 6"
Strap 22"
Features:
Exterior middle zip compartment
Magnetic snap closure
Middle zip compartment
Metal pinmount logo
Madison Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Style #: KI366
Retail Price $179.00 + Tax
Measurements:
Length: 0.94"
Height: 3.54"
Width: 6.73"
Materials:
Saffiano Leather
Two way script logo lining
Features:
Back zip pocket
ID window, 2 slip pockets
10 interior credit card slots
Snap closure
Metal pinmount with spade logo
Charlotte FC Club Tickets (2)
$200
Starting bid
Two Club Section Charlotte FC Tickets, Located in section 312, Row 6 (seats 6 & 7). Club Level tickets that include the Club Lounge & Level Access, Free Soft Drinks & Popcorn & Club Level Food & Beverage Options. Tickets are not physical. Retail Value $300-$350.
704 Shop Prize Pack
$450
Starting bid
This prize pack includes several premium streetwear pieces along with a gift card from Charlotte’s favorite and original lifestyle brand, 704 Shop. Multiple sizes included to ensure you have something for yourself and some to use as gifts for others! Retail value $525.00
$100 Gift Certificate from Commonwealth Customz
$50
Starting bid
Step into style with the design work custom sneakers designed exclusively for you. Each design is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by hand with meticulous attention to detail. Perfect for anyone looking to make a bold fashion statement! Designed to reflect your unique style, our designs show a bold, creative artistry, ensuring no two pairs of sneakers are alike. Perfect for standing out and making a statement, they are more than footwear—they're wearable art.
Bess Threads Clothing - Custom Clothing
$550
Starting bid
Tailored excellence for the modern gentleman and lady. Custom suit for a man or woman for any occasion. From casual to formal, made by you and for you! Retail value $850.00.
