Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

7014 Smith Corners Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28269

2 Delta Airlines Business Class Tickets
$5

Starting bid

Two round trip, business class seats on Delta's premium A730 SkyClass. You choose anywhere in the world to travel. Tickets include premier lounge access and concierge gate service.
Kate Spade Perry Large Satchel and Madison Large Slim Wallet
$300

Starting bid

NEW!! Perry Medium Satchel Style #: KG025 Retail Price: $399 + Tax Measurements: Length: 5.12" Height: 9.6" Width: 12.8" Materials: Saffiano Leather Two way script logo lining Handle 6" Strap 22" Features: Exterior middle zip compartment Magnetic snap closure Middle zip compartment Metal pinmount logo Madison Large Slim Bifold Wallet Style #: KI366 Retail Price $179.00 + Tax Measurements: Length: 0.94" Height: 3.54" Width: 6.73" Materials: Saffiano Leather Two way script logo lining Features: Back zip pocket ID window, 2 slip pockets 10 interior credit card slots Snap closure Metal pinmount with spade logo
Charlotte FC Club Tickets (2)
$200

Starting bid

Two Club Section Charlotte FC Tickets, Located in section 312, Row 6 (seats 6 & 7). Club Level tickets that include the Club Lounge & Level Access, Free Soft Drinks & Popcorn & Club Level Food & Beverage Options. Tickets are not physical. Retail Value $300-$350.
704 Shop Prize Pack
$450

Starting bid

This prize pack includes several premium streetwear pieces along with a gift card from Charlotte’s favorite and original lifestyle brand, 704 Shop. Multiple sizes included to ensure you have something for yourself and some to use as gifts for others! Retail value $525.00
$100 Gift Certificate from Commonwealth Customz
$50

Starting bid

Step into style with the design work custom sneakers designed exclusively for you. Each design is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by hand with meticulous attention to detail. Perfect for anyone looking to make a bold fashion statement! Designed to reflect your unique style, our designs show a bold, creative artistry, ensuring no two pairs of sneakers are alike. Perfect for standing out and making a statement, they are more than footwear—they're wearable art.
Bess Threads Clothing - Custom Clothing
$550

Starting bid

Tailored excellence for the modern gentleman and lady. Custom suit for a man or woman for any occasion. From casual to formal, made by you and for you! Retail value $850.00.

