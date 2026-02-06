Sign up! Events at The Spot! Pilates, Watermelon, Yappy Hour

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Enjoy both pilates, plus storytime in French for toddlers and the playspace
11-12 noon. Enjoy pilates and/or storytime in French plus playspace, farm market and cafe 1-3pm - It's family day!
Gets you a complimentary cocktail, wine or beer and a dog treat! More offerings...
Enjoy both pilates, plus storytime in French for toddlers and the playspace
Enjoy both pilates, plus storytime in French for toddlers and the playspace before our May 2nd Mother's Day Baby Shower
11-12 noon. Enjoy pilates and/or storytime in French plus playspace plus Mother's Day Baby Shower- free fresh bag
Get your black-seed watermelon while supplies last at the Spot, 318 Rogers Ave. Price for entire HUGE melon
$
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