seeds in the middle inc

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seeds in the middle inc

About this event

Sign up! Events at The Spot! Pilates, Watermelon, Yappy Hour

318 Rogers Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA

Pilates on April 11 + storytime
$20

Enjoy both pilates, plus storytime in French for toddlers and the playspace

Saturday pilates on April 11 PLUS more
$20

11-12 noon. Enjoy pilates and/or storytime in French plus playspace, farm market and cafe 1-3pm - It's family day!

Yappy Hour - April 8
$10

Gets you a complimentary cocktail, wine or beer and a dog treat! More offerings...

Tuesday Pilates on April 21st + storytime
$20

Enjoy both pilates, plus storytime in French for toddlers and the playspace

Sat. Pilates on May 2nd + storytime
$20

Enjoy both pilates, plus storytime in French for toddlers and the playspace before our May 2nd Mother's Day Baby Shower

Saturday pilates on May 2 PLUS more
$20

11-12 noon. Enjoy pilates and/or storytime in French plus playspace plus Mother's Day Baby Shower- free fresh bag

Black-seed Watermelon - whole
$25

Get your black-seed watermelon while supplies last at the Spot, 318 Rogers Ave. Price for entire HUGE melon

Add a donation for seeds in the middle inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!