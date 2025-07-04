Sign up! Events at The Spot!

318 Rogers Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA

ZUMBA with Thea, Wed., Sept. 3 6:30p
$25

Toddler/Baby Storytime, Puppet - Aug. 28
free

Playspace 11a-1pm

Puppets and storytime 11a

Free fresh bags for pregnant and postpartum moms

Donations welcome $15

free

YOGA Tuesday, Sept. 2
$15

Zumba - Wed. Sept. 3 6:30 pm
$15

$25

Pilates @ 6pm Thursday, Sept. 4
free

free

YOGA Tuesday, Sept 9
$15

Zumba - Wed. Sept. 10 6:30 pm
$15

free

Pilates -Thursday, Sept 11
free

free

YOGA Tuesday, Sept 16
$15

Zumba - Wed. Sept 17 6:30 pm
$15

$35

Pilates - Thursday, Sept 18
free

$15

YOGA Tuesday, Aug. 26
$40

Zumba - Wed. Aug.27 6:30 pm
$15

free

Pilates - Thursdays, Aug. 28 6pm
free

free

Saturdays at the Spot 11a-3p

Playspace 11a-3pm (caregivers must be with children at all times)

Zumba with baby, too - 12:30p

Farm Market 12-3p - EBT/SNAP accepted


Playspace/zumba - donation-based $15 for those who can pay

July 31 - Healthy Fun: How Junk Food Affects Your Health
$15

3-5 pm - 3rd grade and up - caregivers can come, too. Make a healthy snack together, too- Snacks to Systems - How Junk Food Affects Your Health.

From Snacks to Systems - How Junk Food Affects Your Health
$40

Pay for all three sessions - get a discount, ages 7 and up. Learn about your body and food. How food can hurt and help you,

Saturday, July 19 - Paint and Sip 6-10p
$40

Join the Shades of Pink Paint and Sip - Adults $40 includes 2 drinks and food, kids $20

Saturday, July 19 - Paint and Sip - Kids
$20

Kids price for Paint and Sip - 6-9 pm

