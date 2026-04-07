Sign up for tryouts now! Become a JR. Maller

We will hold a traditional tryout format on Saturday, May 30th, consisting of:





L-drills

5-10-5s

Half circle sprints

40 yard dash

Long jump - high jump

Positional drills

1-on-1s





This will be a rain or shine activity. Please come prepared with athletic wear, cleats, and a positive coachable attitude.





Punctuality and reliability are skills as important as the physical. Be on time and ready to go when the whistle blows! We are unable to offer makeups or rescheduling for tryouts.





Drafts will be conducted at least 3 weeks following the tryout session. Those selected during the draft will be invited to register for the team! Registration Fee(s), clothing/shoe sizes, and waivers will be required to join. Contact and/or visit us at www.capitalcitysportsinc.org.