Sign up! Mommy and Me

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Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11:30a-1pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks. Tuesday,
Enjoy Storytime in French with Dori 12:30 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.
Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11:30a-1pm and then enjoy the playspace, fresh snacks and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.
Enjoy Storytime in French with Dori 12:30 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.
Enjoy pilates 11:30 and our Storytime in French 12:30 with Dori 11:30a-2pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.
You can also enjoy Storytime in French and/or the playspace 11-2pm
Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11:30a-1pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks. Tuesday,
Enjoy Storytime in French with Dori 12:30 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.
Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11:30a-2 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.
Enjoy Storytime in French with Dori 12:30 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.
Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11:30a-2pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.
Enjoy Storytime in French with Dori 12:30 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.
Will donate by venmo, cashapp, or Zelle or will request scholarship - I will email [email protected] to rsvp for date.
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