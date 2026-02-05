seeds in the middle inc

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seeds in the middle inc

About this event

Sign up! Mommy and Me

318 Rogers Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA

Feb. 12 11:30 am: PIlates with Dori
$20

Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11:30a-1pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks. Tuesday,

Feb. 12, 12:30pm - French Storytime
$20

Enjoy Storytime in French with Dori 12:30 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.

Feb. 26 -11:30 am: PIlates with Dori
$20

Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11:30a-1pm and then enjoy the playspace, fresh snacks and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.

Feb. 26 12:30p: French Storytime
$20

Enjoy Storytime in French with Dori 12:30 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.

March 12-11:30 am: PIlates with Dori
$20

Enjoy pilates 11:30 and our Storytime in French 12:30 with Dori 11:30a-2pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.

March 12, 12:30p - Storytime in French
$20

You can also enjoy Storytime in French and/or the playspace 11-2pm

March 26 11:30 am: PIlates with Dori
$20

Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11:30a-1pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks. Tuesday,

March 26 12:30 pm Storytime and Playspace
$20

Enjoy Storytime in French with Dori 12:30 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.

April 9 - Pilates/Storytime in French
$20

Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11:30a-2 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.

April 9 , 12:30p - Storytime/Playspace
$20

Enjoy Storytime in French with Dori 12:30 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.

April 30, 11:30a- Pilates and Storytime in French
$20

Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11:30a-2pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.

April 30, 12:30a- French Storytime/Playspace
$20

Enjoy Storytime in French with Dori 12:30 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks.

Pilates/Storytime -any Thursday
Free

Will donate by venmo, cashapp, or Zelle or will request scholarship - I will email [email protected] to rsvp for date.

FREE TRIAL - Thursday Pilates - Storytime
Free

If you check off this option, please send us an email at [email protected] and tell us date!

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