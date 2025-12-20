seeds in the middle inc

seeds in the middle inc

Sign up! 2026 Spot Events at 318 Rogers!

318 Rogers Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA

Jan. 8, 11 am: PIlates with Dori
$20

Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11a-1pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks. Tuesday,

Jan. 8, 12pm - French Storytime
$20

Enjoy Storytime in French with Dori 12 pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks. Thriving Thursday!

Jan. 15 -11 am: PIlates with Dori
$20

Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori from 11a-1pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks. Thriving Thursday!

Jan. 15, 12p: French Storytime
$20

Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11-1pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks. Thriving Thursday!

Jan. 22 -11 am: PIlates with Dori
$20

You can also enjoy Storytime in French and/or the playspace 11-2pm

Jan. 22, 12p - Storytime in French
$20

You can also enjoy Storytime in French and/or the playspace 11-2pm

Jan. 17: Volunteer for MLK Day of Service
Free

Volunteer for MLK Day of Service or join the pop-up market for $75 a table... Suggested donations are $10 to support the charity or do a bake sale for us!

Jan. 19: MLK Day of Service
Free

Join our MLK weekend of service. Email us what you can do: [email protected] Suggested donations are $10 and up to support the space

Jan. 23 MOVIE NIGHT 6-9 pm
$30

Special discount for additional siblings! Movie, games, fun for all. Parent night out, too

Jan. 29, 11a: PIlates with Dori
$20

Enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11-1pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks. Thriving Thursday!

Jan. 29, 12p - Storytime in French
$20

You can also enjoy pilates and our Storytime in French with Dori 11-1pm and then enjoy the playspace and meet other moms! Fresh snacks. Thriving Thursday!

Pilates/Storytime -any Thursday
Free

Will donate by venmo, cashapp, or Zelle or will request scholarship - I will email [email protected] to rsvp for date.

