Timeless Elegance Fashion Show and Signature Fundraising Event

The Vanguard VIP Package Includes:
10 Tickets
• Exclusive Reserved VIP Seating (Full Table)
• $10 Vendor Boutique Voucher per ticket
• 2-minute Podium Spotlight
• 1-Year Website Partnership Advertisement (1st-tier ranking)
• Full-Page Program Ad
• Logo Recognition (or hashtag) on Social Media Event Advertisement
• Live Event Digital On-Screen Advertisement
• Meet & Greet with the President and Executive Board
• Access to Vendor Boutique
The Haute Couture VIP Package Includes:
5 Tickets
• Exclusive Reserved VIP Seating (Half Table)
• 5 Complimentary Signature Drink Vouchers
• Live Sponsorship Recognition at the Podium (by Mistress of Ceremony)
• 1-Year Website Partnership Advertisement (2nd-tier ranking)
• Half-Page Program Ad
• Live Event Digital On-Screen Advertisement
• Access to Vendor Boutique
The Sophisticated Chic VIP Package Includes:
4 Tickets
• Exclusive Reserved Seating
• Live Sponsorship Recognition at the Podium (by Mistress of Ceremony)
• Quarter-Page Program Ad
• 1-Year Website Partnership Advertisement (3rd-tier ranking)
• Access to Vendor Boutique
Friends of NCBW Package Includes:
• 2 Tickets
• Exclusive Reserved Seating
• Access to Vendor Boutique
Single Event Ticket and access to Vendor Boutique.
(Grab your early bird ticket now before we run out)
Full Page: Maximum Impact
Half Page: High Value & Strong Statement
Quarter Page: Focused & Budget-Friendly
