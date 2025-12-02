Timeless Elegance Fashion Show and Signature Fundraising Event

13765 Southern Oaks Dr

Burleson, TX 76028, USA

The Vanguard
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The Vanguard VIP Package Includes:
10 Tickets

• Exclusive Reserved VIP Seating (Full Table)

• $10 Vendor Boutique Voucher per ticket

• 2-minute Podium Spotlight

• 1-Year Website Partnership Advertisement (1st-tier ranking)

• Full-Page Program Ad

• Logo Recognition (or hashtag) on Social Media Event Advertisement

• Live Event Digital On-Screen Advertisement

• Meet & Greet with the President and Executive Board

• Access to Vendor Boutique

Haute Couture
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

The Haute Couture VIP Package Includes:
5 Tickets

• Exclusive Reserved VIP Seating (Half Table)

• 5 Complimentary Signature Drink Vouchers

• Live Sponsorship Recognition at the Podium (by Mistress of Ceremony)

• 1-Year Website Partnership Advertisement (2nd-tier ranking)

• Half-Page Program Ad

• Live Event Digital On-Screen Advertisement

• Access to Vendor Boutique

Sophisticated Chic
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Sophisticated Chic VIP Package Includes:
4 Tickets

• Exclusive Reserved Seating

• Live Sponsorship Recognition at the Podium (by Mistress of Ceremony)

• Quarter-Page Program Ad

• 1-Year Website Partnership Advertisement (3rd-tier ranking)

• Access to Vendor Boutique

Friends of NC100BW
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Friends of NCBW Package Includes:
• 2 Tickets

• Exclusive Reserved Seating

• Access to Vendor Boutique

Early Bird- General Admission (Subject to Availability)
$75
Available until Jan 1

Single Event Ticket and access to Vendor Boutique.
(Grab your early bird ticket now before we run out)

General Admission
$85

Single Event Ticket and access to Vendor Boutique.

NCBW Fort Worth Full Page Digital Book Ad
$100
Available until Mar 1

Full Page: Maximum Impact

  • Secure maximum exposure and the highest level of visibility. This premium ad covers an entire digital page, ensuring your message is the sole focus. Includes two separate clickable links to drive premium traffic straight to your site.
NCBW Fort Worth Half Page Digital Book Ad
$75
Available until Mar 1

Half Page: High Value & Strong Statement

  • A powerful and affordable option. This substantial space is ideal for strong visuals and a key call-to-action. Includes one central, highly visible clickable link to generate immediate web traffic from attendees.
NCBW Fort Worth Quarter Page Digital Book Ad
$50
Available until Mar 1

Quarter Page: Focused & Budget-Friendly

  • The perfect entry point for targeted digital visibility. Get your brand in front of our audience for minimal investment. Includes one essential clickable link to turn program viewers into active website visitors.
