Signed Aaron Nesmith Pacer Jersey Benefiting Isabel's Impact
Aaron Nesmith Signed Jersey
$100
Starting bid
🏀 Donated in support of Isabel’s Impact 🏀
Add a piece of NBA memorabilia to your collection with this officially signed Aaron Nesmith Indiana Pacers jersey! Whether you’re a lifelong Pacers fan or just love the game, this is a rare opportunity to own a jersey from one of the league’s rising stars—all while supporting a meaningful cause.
All proceeds benefit Isabel’s Impact, a nonprofit founded in honor of Isabel Humphrey, who passed away at just 3 months old while waiting for a heart transplant. In her memory, Isabel’s Impact supports families facing the unimaginable—covering expenses like housing, food, and lost wages during their child's transplant journey.
💛 In less than a year, Isabel’s Impact has raised nearly $100,000 and directly helped more than 25 transplant families nationwide.
Place your bid and help us continue to turn heartbreak into hope for families in need.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!