Golden Retriever Rescue Of Michigan

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Golden Retriever Rescue Of Michigan

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Sales closed

Dan Campbell Signed "Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Season Game-Used Football" Silent Auction

Signed Detroit Lions Football item
Signed Detroit Lions Football item
Signed Detroit Lions Football item
Signed Detroit Lions Football
$400

Starting bid

This extraordinary collectible will be awarded to the highest bidder.

This microchipped football is guaranteed to be a 2024 game football signed by Dan Campbell and comes with a certificate of authentication.

Shipping & Handling: $50 within the continental United States, including insurance and signature confirmation. Local pickup in the Clarkston, Michigan area is available at no charge.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!