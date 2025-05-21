Signed Drums & Drumheads for Raven Drum Foundation
All Star Drumhead
$1,200
Starting bid
14in drumhead signed by: Peter Criss of Kiss, Liberty DeVitto former drummer for Billy Joel, Simon Kirke of Bad Company, Rick Allen of Def Leppard, Jim Keltner (Bob Dylan, George Harrison, John Lennon), Bashiri Johnson (Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston), Corky Laing of Mountain, Billy A. (Amendola) (Modern Drummer/Drum Channel), Duane Trucks (Widespread Panic).
Rockstar Collection Drumhead
$1,000
Starting bid
14in drumhead signed by: Rick Allen (Def Leppard), Wally Ingram (Timbuk 3, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt), Todd Sucherman (Styx) and Alvin Taylor (Elton John, Eric Burdon, George Harrison).
Peter Criss Signed Drumhead
$500
Starting bid
14in drumhead signed by: Peter Criss of Kiss.
Matt Sorum Signed Drumhead
$500
Starting bid
14in drumhead signed by: Matt Sorum of Guns N' Roses.
Alvin Taylor Signed Drumhead
$300
Starting bid
14in drumhead signed by Alvin Taylor, drummer, producer musical director, and author (Elton John, Eric Burdon, George Harrison)
Rick Allen Signed Drumhead
$500
Starting bid
14in drumhead signed by: Rick Allen of Def Leppard.
Todd Sucherman Signed Drumhead
$400
Starting bid
14in drumhead signed by: Todd Sucherman (Styx)
Drumhead - Flag Heart Print
$400
Starting bid
Mixed Media, 12 inch drumhead featuring artwork image by Rick Allen
Digital Jack Drumhead
$800
Starting bid
Drumhead with Union Jack in Acrylic 14in, artwork image by Rick Allen
Rare Signed Evans Drumhead
$3,000
Starting bid
This is a rare custom 10" Evans Drumhead. Only twenty were made, and five were signed. This is one of the five.
It is signed by Phil Anselmo (Pantera), Rex Brown (Pantera), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Billy Sheehan, (Mr.Big), Kerry King (Slayer), Gary Holt (Slayer), Chuck Billy (Testament), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Chris Broderick (ex-Megadeth) and Mike Portnoy. (Dream Theater, Winery Dogs)
Todd Sucherman snare drum
$2,000
Starting bid
Pearl Session Studio Select 14x6.5 Birch-Mahogany shell snare drum from Todd Sucherman's personal collection in Ice Blue Oyster- signed on the side and on the top batter head.
Custom snare signed by Bernard Purdy
$1,250
Starting bid
Custom snare by Buck County, signed by Bernard Purdy. This can be purchased alone or in combination with the Buck County Drum Kit also signed by Bernard Purdy. Buy as a set and save $250.
Bernard Purdy signed drum kit
$5,000
Starting bid
Buck County drum kit signed by Bernard Purdy. This kit can be purchased alone or in combination with the custom snare signed by Bernard Purdy. Buy as a set and save $250.
All star signed dDrum
$4,000
Starting bid
Ddrum snare signed by Corky Laing of Mountain, Peter Criss of Kiss, Liberty DeVitto former drummer for Billy Joel, Simon Kirke of Bad Company, Rick Allen of Def Leppard, Jim Keltner (Bob Dylan, George Harrison, John Lennon), Bashiri Johnson (Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston), Billy A. (Amendola) (Modern Drummer/Drum Channel), Duane Trucks (Widespread Panic).
