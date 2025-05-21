Raven Drum Foundation

Hosted by

Raven Drum Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Signed Drums & Drumheads for Raven Drum Foundation

All Star Drumhead item
All Star Drumhead
$1,200

Starting bid

14in drumhead signed by: Peter Criss of Kiss, Liberty DeVitto former drummer for Billy Joel, Simon Kirke of Bad Company, Rick Allen of Def Leppard, Jim Keltner (Bob Dylan, George Harrison, John Lennon), Bashiri Johnson (Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston), Corky Laing of Mountain, Billy A. (Amendola) (Modern Drummer/Drum Channel), Duane Trucks (Widespread Panic).
Rockstar Collection Drumhead item
Rockstar Collection Drumhead
$1,000

Starting bid

14in drumhead signed by: Rick Allen (Def Leppard), Wally Ingram (Timbuk 3, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt), Todd Sucherman (Styx) and Alvin Taylor (Elton John, Eric Burdon, George Harrison).
Peter Criss Signed Drumhead item
Peter Criss Signed Drumhead
$500

Starting bid

14in drumhead signed by: Peter Criss of Kiss.
Matt Sorum Signed Drumhead item
Matt Sorum Signed Drumhead
$500

Starting bid

14in drumhead signed by: Matt Sorum of Guns N' Roses.
Alvin Taylor Signed Drumhead item
Alvin Taylor Signed Drumhead
$300

Starting bid

14in drumhead signed by Alvin Taylor, drummer, producer musical director, and author (Elton John, Eric Burdon, George Harrison)
Rick Allen Signed Drumhead item
Rick Allen Signed Drumhead
$500

Starting bid

14in drumhead signed by: Rick Allen of Def Leppard.
Todd Sucherman Signed Drumhead item
Todd Sucherman Signed Drumhead
$400

Starting bid

14in drumhead signed by: Todd Sucherman (Styx)
Drumhead - Flag Heart Print item
Drumhead - Flag Heart Print
$400

Starting bid

Mixed Media, 12 inch drumhead featuring artwork image by Rick Allen
Digital Jack Drumhead item
Digital Jack Drumhead
$800

Starting bid

Drumhead with Union Jack in Acrylic 14in, artwork image by Rick Allen
Rare Signed Evans Drumhead item
Rare Signed Evans Drumhead
$3,000

Starting bid

This is a rare custom 10" Evans Drumhead. Only twenty were made, and five were signed. This is one of the five. It is signed by Phil Anselmo (Pantera), Rex Brown (Pantera), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Billy Sheehan, (Mr.Big), Kerry King (Slayer), Gary Holt (Slayer), Chuck Billy (Testament), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Chris Broderick (ex-Megadeth) and Mike Portnoy. (Dream Theater, Winery Dogs)
Todd Sucherman snare drum item
Todd Sucherman snare drum
$2,000

Starting bid

Pearl Session Studio Select 14x6.5 Birch-Mahogany shell snare drum from Todd Sucherman's personal collection in Ice Blue Oyster- signed on the side and on the top batter head.
Custom snare signed by Bernard Purdy item
Custom snare signed by Bernard Purdy item
Custom snare signed by Bernard Purdy
$1,250

Starting bid

Custom snare by Buck County, signed by Bernard Purdy. This can be purchased alone or in combination with the Buck County Drum Kit also signed by Bernard Purdy. Buy as a set and save $250.
Bernard Purdy signed drum kit item
Bernard Purdy signed drum kit item
Bernard Purdy signed drum kit item
Bernard Purdy signed drum kit
$5,000

Starting bid

Buck County drum kit signed by Bernard Purdy. This kit can be purchased alone or in combination with the custom snare signed by Bernard Purdy. Buy as a set and save $250.
All star signed dDrum item
All star signed dDrum
$4,000

Starting bid

Ddrum snare signed by Corky Laing of Mountain, Peter Criss of Kiss, Liberty DeVitto former drummer for Billy Joel, Simon Kirke of Bad Company, Rick Allen of Def Leppard, Jim Keltner (Bob Dylan, George Harrison, John Lennon), Bashiri Johnson (Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston), Billy A. (Amendola) (Modern Drummer/Drum Channel), Duane Trucks (Widespread Panic).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!