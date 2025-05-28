Signed First Edition of Jacob Bronowski's"Ascent of Man"

Binding: Hardcover Condition: Very Good Publisher: Little, Brown & Co, Boston Publication Date: 1973 Dust Jacket Condition: Fine Edition: First Edition. Signed by Bronowski on the front endpaper. Very Good in a Fine jacket, unclipped ($15.00). Brown cloth, bumped at the top corners, with gilt lettering on the spine. Square and firmly bound, pages bumped at the top corners, clean otherwise. The book adaptation of Bronowski's thirteen-part BBC series about the history of science.

Binding: Hardcover Condition: Very Good Publisher: Little, Brown & Co, Boston Publication Date: 1973 Dust Jacket Condition: Fine Edition: First Edition. Signed by Bronowski on the front endpaper. Very Good in a Fine jacket, unclipped ($15.00). Brown cloth, bumped at the top corners, with gilt lettering on the spine. Square and firmly bound, pages bumped at the top corners, clean otherwise. The book adaptation of Bronowski's thirteen-part BBC series about the history of science.

More details...