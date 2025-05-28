Signed First Edition of Jacob Bronowski's"Ascent of Man"
THE ASCENT OF MAN
$500
Starting bid
Binding: Hardcover
Condition: Very Good
Publisher: Little, Brown & Co, Boston
Publication Date: 1973
Dust Jacket Condition: Fine
Edition: First Edition.
Signed by Bronowski on the front endpaper. Very Good in a Fine jacket, unclipped ($15.00). Brown cloth, bumped at the top corners, with gilt lettering on the spine. Square and firmly bound, pages bumped at the top corners, clean otherwise. The book adaptation of Bronowski's thirteen-part BBC series about the history of science.
