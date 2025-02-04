Signed Wu-Tang Clan Nike Dunk Hi Retro PRMs

Wu-Tang Clan Nike Dunk Hi Retro PRMs, signed by RZA
$700
Starting bid
Step up your sneaker game with this exclusive pair of black/pollen/white Special Edition Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Hi Retro PRMs (Men’s 9.5 / Women’s 11), personally signed by RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan.
This rare collector’s item is a must-have for sneakerheads and hip-hop fans alike.
Step up your sneaker game with this exclusive pair of black/pollen/white Special Edition Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Hi Retro PRMs (Men’s 9.5 / Women’s 11), personally signed by RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan.
This rare collector’s item is a must-have for sneakerheads and hip-hop fans alike.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!