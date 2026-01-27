Sigsbee Charter School PTO

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Sigsbee Charter School PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Sigsbee Charter School's Island Affair Silent Auction

Pick-up location

512 Eaton St, Key West, FL 33040, USA

Island Vibe Charters item
Island Vibe Charters
$340

Starting bid

4 hour sandbar trip with Island Vibe Charters. Trip is for up to 6 people.A $680 value

Kirby's Closet 2 hour private shopping party item
Kirby's Closet 2 hour private shopping party
$375

Starting bid

This party is up to 20 ladies. Must have a minimum of 6 to book. This includes 2 charcuterie boards and complimentary bottomless rose sangria, mocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. Valued at $750

Mr. Zs item
Mr. Zs
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card

Mr. Zs item
Mr. Zs
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card

Antonias item
Antonias
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate

Lazy Dog 4 kayak or paddle board rentals/4 stickers item
Lazy Dog 4 kayak or paddle board rentals/4 stickers
$60

Starting bid

Good for 4 kayak or paddle board rentals, value $185

Sunday Brunch for 2 at Hot Tin Roof item
Sunday Brunch for 2 at Hot Tin Roof
$75

Starting bid

Sunday Brunch for 2 at Hot Tin Roof. Not valid with other promotions or discounts. Gratuity not included. Please tip on original amount of bill. Value $150

Sloppy Joes gift card item
Sloppy Joes gift card
$50

Starting bid

$100 value

Tijon fragrance making class for 2 item
Tijon fragrance making class for 2
$100

Starting bid

Fragrance making class for 2. Experience includes: 55ML bottle of your handcrafted fragrance, champagne toast, and a VIP gift bag. Exp. 2/28/27 Value $218

$250 gift certificate to A&B item
$250 gift certificate to A&B
$125

Starting bid

Good for Any of the following restaurants:A&B Lobster house, Berlin's, Belmare, Alonzo's, or White Tarpon. No expiration date. Value $250

16 X 20 custom ink painting of your choice item
16 X 20 custom ink painting of your choice
$250

Starting bid

Win a one of a kind painting by Dave Majowicz, Sigsbee art teacher. A 16 X 20 original painting of your choice. This can be family, friends, children, or pets. It's up to you! Value $ PRICELESS

Live Sunset Painting item
Live Sunset Painting
$350

Starting bid

Live sunset painting at the Key West Lighthouse with Ocean Side Art. This is for up to 10 guests. Date to be determined. All supplies included. BYOB for guests 21 and up. Value $ PRICELESS

$25 gift card and tote bag item
$25 gift card and tote bag
$20

Starting bid

A Books & Books tote bag and a $25 gift card. Value $45

4 child passes for escape room item
4 child passes for escape room
$50

Starting bid

4 child admission passes for Key West Escape room. Value $100

2 passes for Fury's Island Adventure item
2 passes for Fury's Island Adventure
$120

Starting bid

2 passes for The Island Adventure on the Fury. Value $240 Exp. 12/16/27

2 passes on Fury's Commotion on the ocean live music sunset item
2 passes on Fury's Commotion on the ocean live music sunset
$80

Starting bid

2 passes for the Commotion on the Ocean live music sunset sail on Fury. Value $160 exp. 12/16/27

2 passes for Fury's Parasail item
2 passes for Fury's Parasail
$85

Starting bid

2 passes to parasail on the Fury. Value $170 Exp. 12/16/27

2 tickets to Waterfront Playhouse's 87th season item
2 tickets to Waterfront Playhouse's 87th season
$80

Starting bid

2 tickets to Waterfront Playouse's 87th season. Void on opening night or special events. Please call 305-294-5015. Value $190

2 tickets to Waterfront Playhouse's 87th season item
2 tickets to Waterfront Playhouse's 87th season
$80

Starting bid

2 tickets to Waterfront Playouse's 87th season. Void on opening night or special events. Please call 305-294-5015. Value $190

2 tickets to Waterfront Playhouse's 87th season item
2 tickets to Waterfront Playhouse's 87th season
$80

Starting bid

2 tickets to Waterfront Playouse's 87th season. Void on opening night or special events. Value $190

Cruisin' Tikis Key West private sunset cruise for 6 people item
Cruisin' Tikis Key West private sunset cruise for 6 people
$225

Starting bid

Crusin' Tikis Key West gift certificate. This is for up to 6 people. Exp. 2/28/27 Value $450.00

4 VIP passes to Key West Cooking School item
4 VIP passes to Key West Cooking School
$200

Starting bid

4 VIP passes for a complimentary lunch or dinner show at the KW Cooking School. Value $432

Framed Seaglass Art- Palm Tree item
Framed Seaglass Art- Palm Tree
$75

Starting bid

Beautiful framed seaglass art by Mrs. M. Sure to bring you a smile every time you pass it in your home. Value $150

Framed Seaglass Art- Happy Hour item
Framed Seaglass Art- Happy Hour
$25

Starting bid

Everyone loves a good happy hour. Handmade seaglass art by Mrs. M. Value $50

Enjoy a 3 course meal in your home by Chef Abigail Houff item
Enjoy a 3 course meal in your home by Chef Abigail Houff
$850

Starting bid

This is good for up to 8 people. 3 courses of any cuisine-pescatarian, vegetarian, or omnivorous. Prepared in your home by Seaside Shallots chef Abigail Houff. Value $1400

4 free subs from Little Whitehouse Subs item
4 free subs from Little Whitehouse Subs
$35

Starting bid

2 gift certificates, each good for 2 subs. Total of 4 subs of your choice. Value$72

$50 gift card-BAR ONLY item
$50 gift card-BAR ONLY
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card. For bar use only, not merchandise store. Value $50

$50 gift certificate to Roostica item
$50 gift certificate to Roostica
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate to Roostica. Exp. 2/12/27 Value $50

$50 gift certificate to Roostica item
$50 gift certificate to Roostica
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate to Roostica. Exp. 2/12/27 Value $50

$100 gift certificates to CD Anchor Food Truck item
$100 gift certificates to CD Anchor Food Truck
$50

Starting bid

5-$20 gift certificates to CD Anchor food trucks. 3 different locations to choose from on bases Sigsbee, Fly Navy, and Truman Annex. These require Base Access! Also good at the girls softball field and Rockland Key trucks. Value $100

4-30 minute private lessons at Island Guitar item
4-30 minute private lessons at Island Guitar
$75

Starting bid

4-30 min private lessons at Island Guitar. Value $150

$50 to Mattheessens item
$50 to Mattheessens
$25

Starting bid

2-$25 gift certificates to Mattheessen's. Good for Key West and Nashville locations. $50 Value

$50 gift certificate to The Boat House at Turtle Kraals item
$50 gift certificate to The Boat House at Turtle Kraals
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate to The Boat House at Turtle Kraals. NOT valid during happy hour 4-6:30 PM. Exp. 7/15/26 Value $50

$50 gift certificate to The Boat House at Turtle Kraals item
$50 gift certificate to The Boat House at Turtle Kraals
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate to The Boat House at Turtle Kraals. NOT valid during happy hour 4-6:30 PM. Exp. 7/15/26 Value $50

$50 gift card to The Creperie item
$50 gift card to The Creperie
$25

Starting bid

2-$25 gift cards to Key Plaza Creperie. Value $50

4 admission passes to Zoo Miami item
4 admission passes to Zoo Miami
$55

Starting bid

4 admission passes to Zoo Miami. Exp. 1/29/27 value $111.07

1 week Spring Break camp enrollment for 2026 item
1 week Spring Break camp enrollment for 2026
$160

Starting bid

1 week long enrollment in spring break camp 2026 at the Sports Academy. Great item for those with no Spring Break plans! Value $319.

Keys Med Spa 50 min facial item
Keys Med Spa 50 min facial
$65

Starting bid

Good for one 50 min facial at Keys Med Spa. exp. 2/28/27 Value $125

90 min facial plus face wash at Divine Med Spa item
90 min facial plus face wash at Divine Med Spa
$145

Starting bid

Divine Deluxe 90 min facial with Simply clean face wash. Exp. 12/31/26 Value $289

Sunset sail for 2 on the Argo Navis item
Sunset sail for 2 on the Argo Navis
$125

Starting bid

Argo Navis sunset sail for two. Exp. 2/26/27 Value $252

Grand party celebration at the Sports Academy item
Grand party celebration at the Sports Academy
$125

Starting bid

Good for one Grand Celebration Party ( no add ons) Exp. 6/31/2027 Value $ 249

1 year family membership at the Sailing Center item
1 year family membership at the Sailing Center
$165

Starting bid

Good for 1 year family membership to the KW Community Sailing Center. Exp. 2/20/27 Value $335

Shakti yoga-10 classes item
Shakti yoga-10 classes
$80

Starting bid

Good for 10 classes at Shakti Yoga. Value $160

$100 gift certificate to Ocean Grill item
$100 gift certificate to Ocean Grill
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to Ocean Grill and Bar. no exp date. Value $100

Flamingle for 4 at the KW Butterfly Conservatory item
Flamingle for 4 at the KW Butterfly Conservatory
$120

Starting bid

This is a one of a kind, sold out chance, for 4 to flamingle. The winning bidder will get the flamingle guided tour for 4 by the 5th grader who invented it! The history is told by the inventor herself. A very cool experience. Value $235

2 rounds of golf at the KW Golf course item
2 rounds of golf at the KW Golf course
$170

Starting bid

2 certificates each good for 1 free round of golf. Golf cart not included. Exp. 2/23/27 Value $340

$50 gift certificate to Nine One Five Restaurant item
$50 gift certificate to Nine One Five Restaurant
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate

$50 gift certificate to Bagatelle item
$50 gift certificate to Bagatelle
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate

$50 gift certificate item
$50 gift certificate
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate

2- 20 min pedis at the WTFish lounge item
2- 20 min pedis at the WTFish lounge
$50

Starting bid

2 separate gift certificates. Each for a 20 min pedi at the WTFish lounge. Value is $50 each, $100 total.

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