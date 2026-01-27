Sigsbee Charter School's Island Affair Silent Auction

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Starting bid
4 hour sandbar trip with Island Vibe Charters. Trip is for up to 6 people.A $680 value
Starting bid
This party is up to 20 ladies. Must have a minimum of 6 to book. This includes 2 charcuterie boards and complimentary bottomless rose sangria, mocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. Valued at $750
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$50 gift card
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$50 gift card
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$50 gift certificate
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Good for 4 kayak or paddle board rentals, value $185
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Sunday Brunch for 2 at Hot Tin Roof. Not valid with other promotions or discounts. Gratuity not included. Please tip on original amount of bill. Value $150
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$100 value
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Fragrance making class for 2. Experience includes: 55ML bottle of your handcrafted fragrance, champagne toast, and a VIP gift bag. Exp. 2/28/27 Value $218
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Good for Any of the following restaurants:A&B Lobster house, Berlin's, Belmare, Alonzo's, or White Tarpon. No expiration date. Value $250
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Win a one of a kind painting by Dave Majowicz, Sigsbee art teacher. A 16 X 20 original painting of your choice. This can be family, friends, children, or pets. It's up to you! Value $ PRICELESS
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Live sunset painting at the Key West Lighthouse with Ocean Side Art. This is for up to 10 guests. Date to be determined. All supplies included. BYOB for guests 21 and up. Value $ PRICELESS
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A Books & Books tote bag and a $25 gift card. Value $45
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4 child admission passes for Key West Escape room. Value $100
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2 passes for The Island Adventure on the Fury. Value $240 Exp. 12/16/27
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2 passes for the Commotion on the Ocean live music sunset sail on Fury. Value $160 exp. 12/16/27
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2 passes to parasail on the Fury. Value $170 Exp. 12/16/27
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2 tickets to Waterfront Playouse's 87th season. Void on opening night or special events. Please call 305-294-5015. Value $190
Starting bid
2 tickets to Waterfront Playouse's 87th season. Void on opening night or special events. Please call 305-294-5015. Value $190
Starting bid
2 tickets to Waterfront Playouse's 87th season. Void on opening night or special events. Value $190
Starting bid
Crusin' Tikis Key West gift certificate. This is for up to 6 people. Exp. 2/28/27 Value $450.00
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4 VIP passes for a complimentary lunch or dinner show at the KW Cooking School. Value $432
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Beautiful framed seaglass art by Mrs. M. Sure to bring you a smile every time you pass it in your home. Value $150
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Everyone loves a good happy hour. Handmade seaglass art by Mrs. M. Value $50
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This is good for up to 8 people. 3 courses of any cuisine-pescatarian, vegetarian, or omnivorous. Prepared in your home by Seaside Shallots chef Abigail Houff. Value $1400
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2 gift certificates, each good for 2 subs. Total of 4 subs of your choice. Value$72
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$50 gift card. For bar use only, not merchandise store. Value $50
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$50 gift certificate to Roostica. Exp. 2/12/27 Value $50
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$50 gift certificate to Roostica. Exp. 2/12/27 Value $50
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5-$20 gift certificates to CD Anchor food trucks. 3 different locations to choose from on bases Sigsbee, Fly Navy, and Truman Annex. These require Base Access! Also good at the girls softball field and Rockland Key trucks. Value $100
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4-30 min private lessons at Island Guitar. Value $150
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2-$25 gift certificates to Mattheessen's. Good for Key West and Nashville locations. $50 Value
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$50 gift certificate to The Boat House at Turtle Kraals. NOT valid during happy hour 4-6:30 PM. Exp. 7/15/26 Value $50
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate to The Boat House at Turtle Kraals. NOT valid during happy hour 4-6:30 PM. Exp. 7/15/26 Value $50
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2-$25 gift cards to Key Plaza Creperie. Value $50
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4 admission passes to Zoo Miami. Exp. 1/29/27 value $111.07
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1 week long enrollment in spring break camp 2026 at the Sports Academy. Great item for those with no Spring Break plans! Value $319.
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Good for one 50 min facial at Keys Med Spa. exp. 2/28/27 Value $125
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Divine Deluxe 90 min facial with Simply clean face wash. Exp. 12/31/26 Value $289
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Argo Navis sunset sail for two. Exp. 2/26/27 Value $252
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Good for one Grand Celebration Party ( no add ons) Exp. 6/31/2027 Value $ 249
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Good for 1 year family membership to the KW Community Sailing Center. Exp. 2/20/27 Value $335
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Good for 10 classes at Shakti Yoga. Value $160
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$100 gift certificate to Ocean Grill and Bar. no exp date. Value $100
Starting bid
This is a one of a kind, sold out chance, for 4 to flamingle. The winning bidder will get the flamingle guided tour for 4 by the 5th grader who invented it! The history is told by the inventor herself. A very cool experience. Value $235
Starting bid
2 certificates each good for 1 free round of golf. Golf cart not included. Exp. 2/23/27 Value $340
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate
Starting bid
2 separate gift certificates. Each for a 20 min pedi at the WTFish lounge. Value is $50 each, $100 total.
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