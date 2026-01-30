Sigsbee Charter School Annual Island Affair 2026 Raffle

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About this raffle
Enjoy a 5 night stay at a lovely home on Lake Blue Ridge. This home is located 100 miles north of Atlanta in the popular town of Blue Ridge, Georgia. Dates are August 8 till August 13th 2026. These dates are semi flexible. Please email Kelly Bushey if dates do not work. She's happy to change pending availability for a stay with comparable nightly rates. If you have any questions about property feel free to reach out to [email protected] Value $3,100
https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/us/ga/morganton/508320?adults=12&pets=1&amenities.Accessibility=Pets-Allowed&utm_source=referral&utm_campaign=listingshare&utm_medium=link
-Win a 3 night stay at the Heron House. (king bed) The Heron House is an adults only property Located at 512 Simonton St. In Key West.
- $100 gift certificate to Onlywood Grill
-Enjoy a sunset cruise for 2 on Fury for the commotion on the ocean sunset sail.
-2 passes to the Hemingway house
-2 passes to the Butterfly Conservatory
Value $1500
5 tickets for the Blue Ridge stay
5 tickets for the Key West package
White yeti Roadie 48 with handle and wheels! $10 a ticket.
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