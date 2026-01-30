Sigsbee Charter School Annual Island Affair 2026 Raffle

-Win a 3 night stay at the Heron House. (king bed) The Heron House is an adults only property Located at 512 Simonton St. In Key West.

- $100 gift certificate to Onlywood Grill

-Enjoy a sunset cruise for 2 on Fury for the commotion on the ocean sunset sail.

-2 passes to the Hemingway house

-2 passes to the Butterfly Conservatory

Value $1500



