Sigsbee Charter School PTO

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Sigsbee Charter School PTO

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Sigsbee Charter Schools, BUY IT NOW!

$50 gift certificate item
$50 gift certificate
$50

$50 gift certificate to Salute

$50 gift certificate item
$50 gift certificate
$50
30 min photoshoot with Marketa Piza item
30 min photoshoot with Marketa Piza item
30 min photoshoot with Marketa Piza
$225

30 minute photoshoot session with Pictures By Marketa

Reef & Ritas Afternoon Snorkel for 2 item
Reef & Ritas Afternoon Snorkel for 2
$50

Reef & Ritas Afternoon Snorkel for 2. Value $120

Glass bottom boat reef eco tour for 2 item
Glass bottom boat reef eco tour for 2
$50

Glass Bottom Boat Reef Eco Tour for 2 on Fury. Value $130

5 yoga classes at Key West Yoga Sanctuary item
5 yoga classes at Key West Yoga Sanctuary
$80

Good for 5 classes at KW Yoga Sanctuary.

Exp 2/2027 Value $90


Commotion on the Ocean Live Music Sunset sail for 2 item
Commotion on the Ocean Live Music Sunset sail for 2
$120

Commotion on the ocean live music sunset sail for 2. Value $160

Rum & Reggae Snorkel Sunset Combo Tour for 2 item
Rum & Reggae Snorkel Sunset Combo Tour for 2
$60

Rum & Raggae Snorkel Sunset Combo Tour for 2 . Value $120

2 bike rentals for up to 5 days item
2 bike rentals for up to 5 days
$50

2 bike rentals for up to 5 days with The Local side of Key West Adventures. Value $135

$200 in services from the Concierge Girl item
$200 in services from the Concierge Girl
$50

Good for up to $200 in services from the Concierge Girl. Value $200

2- 55 min coaching sessions via zoom item
2- 55 min coaching sessions via zoom
$120

This is good for 2 online sessions. Each session is 55 min each. Value $150

One hour yoga session for winner plus 4 guests item
One hour yoga session for winner plus 4 guests
$100

Ms. Cheezan presents one hour of yoga OR fitness class for winner plus 4 guests. Date to be mutually agreed upon and choice of in home or zoom. This is a 1 hour session. Value $250

A guided tour of the Hemingway House for up to 10 guests item
A guided tour of the Hemingway House for up to 10 guests
$600

This is a private guided tour for up to 10 guests total. This is with the director and takes place before or after hours depending on availability. Blackout dates apply. Exp 12/31/27

Yeti 24 cooler item
Yeti 24 cooler
$125

Yeti Roadie 24 hard cooler in white. Value $250

4- 2 park, 1 same day passes to Universal studios and IOA item
4- 2 park, 1 same day passes to Universal studios and IOA
$250

4- 2 park, one same day passes good to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. Not good for Volcano Bay or Epic. These are 4 separate passes for entry to the 2 parks listed on the same day. valid from 4/1/26-4/1/27 blackout dates apply to most of our Spring break, Summer, and Christmas. First week of June is good until June 6th. Value is $696 and you pay tax

Yeti roadie 15 cooler item
Yeti roadie 15 cooler
$125

Yeti roadie 15 hard cooler. Value $200

2 night stay at the Marker KW Harbor Resort item
2 night stay at the Marker KW Harbor Resort
$700

This is for 2 nights at the resort. It includes taxes, resort fees, and parking for up to two guests. Blackout dates apply. Call 844-229-8312 to find those out. Value $1,700

2 night stay at Isla Bella Oceanfront Luxury King or double item
2 night stay at Isla Bella Oceanfront Luxury King or double
$900

This is good for 2 nights at Island Bella Beach resort. An oceanfront Luxury King or double bed room and tax. Please call 305-481-9451 for blackout dates. certificate available April 2026 through April 2027. Value $ 1,700

Wine and Charcuterie Pairing item
Wine and Charcuterie Pairing item
Wine and Charcuterie Pairing item
Wine and Charcuterie Pairing
$200

Island inspired guided Charcuterie and Wine experience. Intimate event for up to 6 adults 21plus. location not provided. Value $500

$250 OFF land use planning and development consult item
$250 OFF land use planning and development consult
$50

Good for $250 towards land use planning and development consult. Value $250

Authentic Greek Dinner item
Authentic Greek Dinner
$1,000

Greek Dinner cooked by Principal Jannes. Enjoy a night of Spanakopita, greek salad, souvlaki, greek rice, vegetables with tzatziki, baklava, wine, and more.

Pet and house sitting for 2 days and 2 nights item
Pet and house sitting for 2 days and 2 nights
$50

2 days and 2 nights of pet and house sitting. Isla Hankins, and her mom Angie, will take great care of your place and beloved animals! Thanks Isla

4- $25 gift cards and swag to Salty Frogs item
4- $25 gift cards and swag to Salty Frogs
$80

Salty Frogs package! 4-$25 gift cards, ladies tank top, baseball hat, coozies, and stickers. Value $150-ish

One year family membership item
One year family membership
$150

One year family membership at the Key West Community Sailing Center. Exp 2/20/27 Value $ 335

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