Sigsbee Charter Schools, BUY IT NOW!

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$50 gift certificate to Salute
30 minute photoshoot session with Pictures By Marketa
Reef & Ritas Afternoon Snorkel for 2. Value $120
Glass Bottom Boat Reef Eco Tour for 2 on Fury. Value $130
Good for 5 classes at KW Yoga Sanctuary.
Exp 2/2027 Value $90
Commotion on the ocean live music sunset sail for 2. Value $160
Rum & Raggae Snorkel Sunset Combo Tour for 2 . Value $120
2 bike rentals for up to 5 days with The Local side of Key West Adventures. Value $135
Good for up to $200 in services from the Concierge Girl. Value $200
This is good for 2 online sessions. Each session is 55 min each. Value $150
Ms. Cheezan presents one hour of yoga OR fitness class for winner plus 4 guests. Date to be mutually agreed upon and choice of in home or zoom. This is a 1 hour session. Value $250
This is a private guided tour for up to 10 guests total. This is with the director and takes place before or after hours depending on availability. Blackout dates apply. Exp 12/31/27
Yeti Roadie 24 hard cooler in white. Value $250
4- 2 park, one same day passes good to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. Not good for Volcano Bay or Epic. These are 4 separate passes for entry to the 2 parks listed on the same day. valid from 4/1/26-4/1/27 blackout dates apply to most of our Spring break, Summer, and Christmas. First week of June is good until June 6th. Value is $696 and you pay tax
Yeti roadie 15 hard cooler. Value $200
This is for 2 nights at the resort. It includes taxes, resort fees, and parking for up to two guests. Blackout dates apply. Call 844-229-8312 to find those out. Value $1,700
This is good for 2 nights at Island Bella Beach resort. An oceanfront Luxury King or double bed room and tax. Please call 305-481-9451 for blackout dates. certificate available April 2026 through April 2027. Value $ 1,700
Island inspired guided Charcuterie and Wine experience. Intimate event for up to 6 adults 21plus. location not provided. Value $500
Good for $250 towards land use planning and development consult. Value $250
Greek Dinner cooked by Principal Jannes. Enjoy a night of Spanakopita, greek salad, souvlaki, greek rice, vegetables with tzatziki, baklava, wine, and more.
2 days and 2 nights of pet and house sitting. Isla Hankins, and her mom Angie, will take great care of your place and beloved animals! Thanks Isla
Salty Frogs package! 4-$25 gift cards, ladies tank top, baseball hat, coozies, and stickers. Value $150-ish
One year family membership at the Key West Community Sailing Center. Exp 2/20/27 Value $ 335
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