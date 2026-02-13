Sigsbee Charter School PTO

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Sigsbee Charter School PTO

About this event

Sigsbee Charter School Silent Auction for Sigsbee families/students ONLY

Pick-up location

School, via email with teacher/service provider , or sigbeepto@gmail

Its Bowling Time item
Its Bowling Time
$225

Starting bid

This is for up to 9 school aged kiddos. Join Mrs. Schifano, Mrs. Wish, and Mrs. Skelley to bowl on base. Date to be determined. You can email them to work out the logistics or for any questions. Value $300

Lunch for your child and a friend Smoothie Shuttle or Grain item
Lunch for your child and a friend Smoothie Shuttle or Grain
$40

Starting bid

Smoothie Shuttle or Grain and Berry for your child and a friend. This will be provided on a day you choose ( except Wed). This will be provided during your Childs lunch period. Up to $40 Value $60

Drive-in movie experience for up to 6 with Mrs. Topliffe item
Drive-in movie experience for up to 6 with Mrs. Topliffe
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun night with a movie, snacks, pizza, and drinks with Mrs. Topliffe. This is good for up to 6 students. date to be determined and checked with first with Mrs. Topliffe.

Jersey Mikes lunch with Mrs. Alderman item
Jersey Mikes lunch with Mrs. Alderman
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch for your child and a friend with Mrs. Alderman from Jersey Mikes. This will be brought to your childs scheduled lunch time and in Mrs. Aldermans room. Up to $40 in order. This is for 3rd or 4th graders only. Anyway but Wednesdays. Value $60

Bowling with Ms. Bre for 4 item
Bowling with Ms. Bre for 4
$100

Starting bid

Bowling with Ms. Bre @Airlines Bowling center on NASKW Boca Chica. This is good for 4 Sigsbee students, bowling/shoes for 2 hours, pizza, and drinks. Value $150 Date to be mutually agreed upon.

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