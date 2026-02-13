Sigsbee Charter School Silent Auction for Sigsbee families/students ONLY

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School, via email with teacher/service provider , or sigbeepto@gmail
Starting bid
This is for up to 9 school aged kiddos. Join Mrs. Schifano, Mrs. Wish, and Mrs. Skelley to bowl on base. Date to be determined. You can email them to work out the logistics or for any questions. Value $300
Starting bid
Smoothie Shuttle or Grain and Berry for your child and a friend. This will be provided on a day you choose ( except Wed). This will be provided during your Childs lunch period. Up to $40 Value $60
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun night with a movie, snacks, pizza, and drinks with Mrs. Topliffe. This is good for up to 6 students. date to be determined and checked with first with Mrs. Topliffe.
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch for your child and a friend with Mrs. Alderman from Jersey Mikes. This will be brought to your childs scheduled lunch time and in Mrs. Aldermans room. Up to $40 in order. This is for 3rd or 4th graders only. Anyway but Wednesdays. Value $60
Starting bid
Bowling with Ms. Bre @Airlines Bowling center on NASKW Boca Chica. This is good for 4 Sigsbee students, bowling/shoes for 2 hours, pizza, and drinks. Value $150 Date to be mutually agreed upon.
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