Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center

Hosted by

Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center

About this event

SIJCC Gala 2026

Early Bird - Single Ticket
$135
Available until Mar 29
Early Bird - Couples Ticket
$260
Available until Mar 29
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
The Friend Bundle
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets for 8 friends at $125 each. Gather your crew & come all together!


Please enter your guest names below, or if you don't know them yet we will contact you for them in the future!

Host Committee Couple
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets, an exclusive cocktail hour, names listed as supporters + a tax-deductible donation.

Host Committee Friend Bundle
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 discounted host committee level tickets, an exclusive cocktail hour, names listed as supporters + a tax-deductible donation.


Please enter your guest names below, or if you don't know them yet we will contact you for them in the future!

Add a donation for Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!