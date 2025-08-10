SILA 2025-2026 New Membership

Membership dues are due by June 30th of each year and can be paid here, or via Zelle at [email protected], or by check sent to SI Los Angeles, 5042 Wilshire Blvd #5005, Los Angeles, CA 90036.





Mandatory Dues

SI Los Angeles $90

SIA $102.25 (Dues: $78.00, per capita: $9.25, liability insurance: $15.00

Camino Real Region $30

New Member Fee $10

TOTAL: $235.25





Voluntary Contributions

Founders Pennies: $6.30 ($0.06 for each year Soroptimist has existed (since 1921), are

used to fund SIA's global Dream Programs)





CRR Service Fund: $10.00 Region

'Founders Pennies are an optional annual donation to celebrate the founding of our organization and support the global Dream Programs.