SILA 2025-2026 New Membership

Valid for one year
Membership dues are due by June 30th of each year and can be paid here, or via Zelle at [email protected], or by check sent to SI Los Angeles, 5042 Wilshire Blvd #5005, Los Angeles, CA 90036.
Mandatory Dues
SI Los Angeles $90
SIA $102.25 (Dues: $78.00, per capita: $9.25, liability insurance: $15.00
Camino Real Region $30
New Member Fee $10
TOTAL: $235.25
Voluntary Contributions
Founders Pennies: $6.30 ($0.06 for each year Soroptimist has existed (since 1921), are
used to fund SIA's global Dream Programs)
CRR Service Fund: $10.00 Region
'Founders Pennies are an optional annual donation to celebrate the founding of our organization and support the global Dream Programs.
$
