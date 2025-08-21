The Antmound Foundation

Hosted by

The Antmound Foundation

About this event

Silence The Bully Sport Edition

1920 N Lewis Ave

Waukegan, IL 60087, USA

General Admission
Free

Youth High School Participants with School ID.

MVP Sponsor
$500

“Most Valuable Partner in the Fight Against Bullying”

*Logo on all event marketing & social media

*Verbal recognition during the event

*Promotional items in guest gift bags

*Banner display at the event  (provided by you)


Team Captain Sponsor
$300

“Leading the Way in Community Impact”

*Logo featured in social media promotions

*Verbal recognition during the event

*Promotional items included in gift bags


Rising Star Sponsor
$100

“Helping Young Leaders Shine Bright”

*Name or logo listed on community thank-you flyer

*Opportunity to include flyers or business cards in gift bags


Add a donation for The Antmound Foundation

$

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