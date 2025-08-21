Silence The Bully Sport Edition

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About this event
Youth High School Participants with School ID.
“Most Valuable Partner in the Fight Against Bullying”
*Logo on all event marketing & social media
*Verbal recognition during the event
*Promotional items in guest gift bags
*Banner display at the event (provided by you)
“Leading the Way in Community Impact”
*Logo featured in social media promotions
*Verbal recognition during the event
*Promotional items included in gift bags
“Helping Young Leaders Shine Bright”
*Name or logo listed on community thank-you flyer
*Opportunity to include flyers or business cards in gift bags
$
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