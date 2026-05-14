Riverbank Roots online auction and fundraiser

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About this event
This ticket gets you into silent auction bidding from June 21st-28th, and the live event on June 28th at 4pm (PDT). You will also be entered into a raffle for an Amazon gift card if you purchase by Sunday June 14th, 2026.
100% of this added donation will support Kevin and Rachel Maynard's community health work in the Middle East.
Your donation will be tax-deductible through Allegro Solutions, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN 26-1197590) that facilitates a variety of charitable initiatives (including Riverbank Roots) in over one hundred countries to positively impact people and their communities around the world.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!