Alabama State University Metro Atlanta Alumni Chapter Inc.
Silent Art Auction
Honey Please by Selma Glass
$150
Starting bid
Selma Glass only produced 500 copies of Honey Please. This copy is number 288 out of 500 and is a signed copy. “Selma has the best taste of color of anyone I’ve known as a starving artist – a real true artist. She’s a natural artist with use of forms, theme, and color relationships.”
– Dr. C.T. Vivian – 2013 Recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award – Collector
Baptism by Willie Nash
$50
Starting bid
Baptism was created by Willie Nash and copyrighted in 1992. Willie Nash was an artist for over 40 years. "Originally from Asheville, Willie Nash earned a BA degree in fine arts from NCCU in Durham, NC. In an article published in Georgia Review in 1988, Nash's paintings "demonstrate positive interpretations of the black presence in America, with his prolific output falling into three basic thematic groupings: historical scenes of blacks in the migration to the American West, realistic depictions of everyday work and family life among modern blacks, and mythic renditions of the black role in civilization's development."
Because I Love You by Jonas Allen
$50
Starting bid
Jonas Allen was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on January 12, 1955. After completing his secondary education at the Lycee Toussaint, in 1973, he visited the Haitian Artist Co-Op. Bernard Wah and Michel Philippe Lerebours, a leading Haitian art critic, influenced him. In 1981, he immigrated to the United States, where he self-educated. Jonas Allen’s work hangs in many private collections and art galleries internationally. His art is cited in the book "Haiti et Ses Peintres de 1804 à 1980" by Michel Philippe Lerebours.
Night Life at the Studio by Ernest Watson
$50
Starting bid
Night Life at the Studio is a renowned African-American work of art of an electrifying club scene by Ernest Watson.
Certificate of Museum Membership at the High Museum
$60
Starting bid
A complimentary six month Dual/Family membership to the High Museum. As a member, enjoy unlimited free admission to the Museum's collection and most special exhibitions free parking in the Woodruff Arts garage, invitation to members-only previews and events, member tickets to monthly programs like HIGH Frequency Fridays and Friday Night Jazz, and exclusive discounts.
