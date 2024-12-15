Alabama State University Metro Atlanta Alumni Chapter Inc.
Silent Art Auction 2.0
Baptism by Willie Nash
$50
Baptism was created by Willie Nash and copyrighted in 1992. Willie Nash was an artist for over 40 years. "Originally from Asheville, Willie Nash earned a BA degree in fine arts from NCCU in Durham, NC. In an article published in Georgia Review in 1988, Nash's paintings "demonstrate positive interpretations of the black presence in America, with his prolific output falling into three basic thematic groupings: historical scenes of blacks in the migration to the American West, realistic depictions of everyday work and family life among modern blacks, and mythic renditions of the black role in civilization's development."
Night Life at the Studio by Ernest Watson
$50
Night Life at the Studio is a renowned African-American work of art of an electrifying club scene by Ernest Watson.
Certificate of Museum Membership at the High Museum
$60
A complimentary six month Dual/Family membership to the High Museum. As a member, enjoy unlimited free admission to the Museum's collection and most special exhibitions free parking in the Woodruff Arts garage, invitation to members-only previews and events, member tickets to monthly programs like HIGH Frequency Fridays and Friday Night Jazz, and exclusive discounts.
