Hosted by

Choice Home School Co Op

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

6711 Pilliod Rd, Holland, OH 43528, USA

Toledo Zoo Family Membership item
Toledo Zoo Family Membership
$50

Starting bid

Donated by The Toledo Zoo

($125 value)

Sur Le Pouce item
Sur Le Pouce
$10

Starting bid

A bakery in Perrysburg, with a quiet vibe, featuring bread, croissants, macarons, and tarts among its pastries.

($25 value)

Cooper Hawk Wine Tasting item
Cooper Hawk Wine Tasting
$30

Starting bid

American fare with international accents served in a modern space with wine-tasting options.

($60 value)

Forest View Lanes item
Forest View Lanes
$60

Starting bid

Informal entertainment hub featuring a bowling alley, bar, patio and patio golf-simulation games.

($100 value)

Silver Coins Set 1
$35

Starting bid

Silver coins valued at $50

Silver Coins Set 2
$35

Starting bid

Silver coins valued at $50

Inside The Five item
Inside The Five
$10

Starting bid

Gift card and glass tumbler

($25 value)

Forte Music's "Group Piano Class" item
Forte Music's "Group Piano Class"
$20

Starting bid

30 minute class Ages 5-7

($32.50 value)

Forte Music's "Pre-Ballet Dance Class" item
Forte Music's "Pre-Ballet Dance Class"
$5

Starting bid

Toddlers and preschool (ages 3-7)

45 minute dance class

($16.25 value)

Forte Music's "Music Lesson" item
Forte Music's "Music Lesson"
$20

Starting bid

30 minute lesson for any instrument including voice

($37.50 value)

Forte Music's "Music Fun Time" item
Forte Music's "Music Fun Time"
$20

Starting bid

Toddler and preschool

30 minute class ages 18 months-5 years

($32.50 value)

Photography Session item
Photography Session
$150

Starting bid

1 hour family session. 200 digital images.

Donated by Jamie Koluch

($300 value)

Creation Museum item
Creation Museum
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Creation Museum

($113.98 value)

Gathered Creations Gift Card item
Gathered Creations Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Gathered Creations offers art classes for all ages. Locally made art and unique gifts.

($50 value)

Christmas Gift Basket #1 item
Christmas Gift Basket #1
$10

Starting bid

Coffee mug, cake mix, hot chocolate, coffee, movie and more!

(value $30)

Christmas GIft Basket #2 item
Christmas GIft Basket #2
$10

Starting bid

Coffee mugs, cake mix, hot chocolate, coffee, movie, and more!

(value $30)

Gingerbread House Luminary item
Gingerbread House Luminary
$8

Starting bid

Gingerbread house to add to your Christmas decor.

($20 value)

Blue Heron drawing item
Blue Heron drawing
$20

Starting bid

Colored pencil drawing on suede background. Local Artist.

($50 value)

Cardinal Drawing item
Cardinal Drawing
$20

Starting bid

Colored pencil drawing on suede background. Local Artist.

($50 value)

Yellow Bird Drawing item
Yellow Bird Drawing
$20

Starting bid

Colored pencil drawing on suede background. Local Artist.

($50 value)

Tulip Pour Picture item
Tulip Pour Picture
$25

Starting bid

Acrylic pour painting with tulips. Local Artist.

($50 value)

Pour Painting #1 item
Pour Painting #1
$20

Starting bid

Acrylic pour painting. Local Artist.

($45 value)

Pour Painting #2 item
Pour Painting #2
$20

Starting bid

Acrylic pour painting. Local Artist.

($45 value)

Nativity Ornament item
Nativity Ornament
$10

Starting bid

Nativity ornament made out of a gourd. Local artist.

($20 value)

Summer Flower Arrangements item
Summer Flower Arrangements
$60

Starting bid

Vased flower arrangement in June, July, and August from Barn Swallow Farm.

($150 value)

Oval Necklace item
Oval Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($25 value)

Turquoise Necklace item
Turquoise Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($25 value)

Copper colored Necklace item
Copper colored Necklace
$12

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($25 value)

Translucent Oval Necklace item
Translucent Oval Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($20 value)

Neutral Drop Necklace item
Neutral Drop Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($20 value)

Grey and White Square Necklace item
Grey and White Square Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($20 value)

Black and White Drop Necklace item
Black and White Drop Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($20 value)

Desert Colors Round Necklace item
Desert Colors Round Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($20 value)

Desert Colors Rectangle Necklace item
Desert Colors Rectangle Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($20 value)

Deep Ocean Necklace item
Deep Ocean Necklace
$12

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($25 value)

Mossy Lake Necklace item
Mossy Lake Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($20 value)

Shallow Waters Necklace item
Shallow Waters Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($20 value)

Misty Midnight Necklace item
Misty Midnight Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($20 value)

Textured Terra Necklace item
Textured Terra Necklace
$12

Starting bid

Acrylic pour design

($25 value)

A Very Merry Wreath-mas Cake item
A Very Merry Wreath-mas Cake item
A Very Merry Wreath-mas Cake
$20

Starting bid

A decadent, ganache topped, 3 tier red velvet cake.

Perfect for holiday gatherings.

Sew Beyond Blessed Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

$25 value gift card

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!