Silent Auction 2026

Cozy Up with a Kennedy Ryan Book Lover’s Bundle. Immerse yourself in heartfelt storytelling and emotional journeys with this beautifully curated package featuring three acclaimed novels by Kennedy Ryan: Can’t Get Enough, Before I Let Go and This Could Be Us. Experience this award-winning author’s masterful blend of love, resilience and real-life challenges through these powerful, best-selling books. This bundle also includes an ultra-soft throw blanket perfect for curling up with your next great read. It’s stylish, warm and irresistibly comfortable. An ambient reading lamp is also included. Set the mood and enjoy late-night reading with this sleek, soft-glow lamp that brings warmth to any space.

Cozy Up with a Kennedy Ryan Book Lover’s Bundle. Immerse yourself in heartfelt storytelling and emotional journeys with this beautifully curated package featuring three acclaimed novels by Kennedy Ryan: Can’t Get Enough, Before I Let Go and This Could Be Us. Experience this award-winning author’s masterful blend of love, resilience and real-life challenges through these powerful, best-selling books. This bundle also includes an ultra-soft throw blanket perfect for curling up with your next great read. It’s stylish, warm and irresistibly comfortable. An ambient reading lamp is also included. Set the mood and enjoy late-night reading with this sleek, soft-glow lamp that brings warmth to any space.

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