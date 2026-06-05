Silent Auction 2026

This autographed basketball & book set from Coach Dawn Staley is a slam dunk for any fan! Both items are autographed by the legendary coach.
This autographed basketball & book set from Coach Dawn Staley is a slam dunk for any fan! Both items are autographed by the legendary coach.
Cigars and Spirits
$50
Starting bid
You deserve a place to unwind and enjoy some of life’s simple pleasures. This package includes all the ingredients for the perfect cigar room:
4-Pack Perdomo Reserve 10th Anniversary Champagne Cigars in a Humidified Travel Bag, Sweet Sippin Original Canadian Maple Whisky,
Special Edition Bombay Sapphire Sunset Gin,
Luigi Bormioli Michelangelo Masterpiece Set of 4 13.25 oz. Italian Premium Cognac Glasses,
Whiskey and Leather Vanilla Tobacco 16 oz. Scented Candle,
Whiskey and Leather Cedar & Lavender Reed Diffuser Value=$300
You deserve a place to unwind and enjoy some of life’s simple pleasures. This package includes all the ingredients for the perfect cigar room:
4-Pack Perdomo Reserve 10th Anniversary Champagne Cigars in a Humidified Travel Bag, Sweet Sippin Original Canadian Maple Whisky,
Special Edition Bombay Sapphire Sunset Gin,
Luigi Bormioli Michelangelo Masterpiece Set of 4 13.25 oz. Italian Premium Cognac Glasses,
Whiskey and Leather Vanilla Tobacco 16 oz. Scented Candle,
Whiskey and Leather Cedar & Lavender Reed Diffuser Value=$300
You. Me. Charcuterie Picnic Basket
$50
Starting bid
Want to host a casual yet elegant meal outdoors? Try a charcuterie picnic. It's a delightful way to dine outdoors, and this basket has everything you'll need to make your picnic special:
Basket includes 2 Bottles of Wine, 1 Liter of Gin, 2 Mini Bottles of Wine, 2 Cans of Crown Apple, Cocktail Mixers, Cocktail Shaker Set, 2 Reusable Wine Glasses, Picnic Table, Picnic Blanket, Charcuterie Server and $75 Gift Certificate for 2 Custom Charcuterie Boards by Klassy Boards & More. Value=$275
Want to host a casual yet elegant meal outdoors? Try a charcuterie picnic. It's a delightful way to dine outdoors, and this basket has everything you'll need to make your picnic special:
Basket includes 2 Bottles of Wine, 1 Liter of Gin, 2 Mini Bottles of Wine, 2 Cans of Crown Apple, Cocktail Mixers, Cocktail Shaker Set, 2 Reusable Wine Glasses, Picnic Table, Picnic Blanket, Charcuterie Server and $75 Gift Certificate for 2 Custom Charcuterie Boards by Klassy Boards & More. Value=$275
Wexford Golf Club - Hilton Head
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Wexford on Hilton Head Island, SC. The course is a signature Arnold Palmer design, featuring an inviting layout to challenge golfers of all skills. You’ll have endless chances to make that epic shot. Come experience 18-holes artistically affixed among the stately pines, sovereign oaks, and sinuous harbor that add to the stunning beauty of Wexford. Value=$1000
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Wexford on Hilton Head Island, SC. The course is a signature Arnold Palmer design, featuring an inviting layout to challenge golfers of all skills. You’ll have endless chances to make that epic shot. Come experience 18-holes artistically affixed among the stately pines, sovereign oaks, and sinuous harbor that add to the stunning beauty of Wexford. Value=$1000
Peace Center Ledisi Tickets/$25 Gas Card
$50
Starting bid
Win two tickets to witness the soulful music of Ledisi in the Love You Too Tour with special guest Marsha Ambrosius on June 25 at the Peace Center in Greenville, SC. To help you get to Greenville, a $25 gas card is included. Section: Founder's Circle, Row: E, Seats: 25-26. Value=$175
Win two tickets to witness the soulful music of Ledisi in the Love You Too Tour with special guest Marsha Ambrosius on June 25 at the Peace Center in Greenville, SC. To help you get to Greenville, a $25 gas card is included. Section: Founder's Circle, Row: E, Seats: 25-26. Value=$175
Cedric Brown Design
$25
Starting bid
Make a statement through your wardrobe! Atlanta clothing designer and artist Cedric Brown has created this beautiful and vibrant cape kimono. Made of 100% silk, this pink and green wall splash kimono features an abstract art design that blends artistic expression with contemporary style. Brown creates limited edition prints that reflect his intentional attention to detail, class and distinction. His pieces have been featured on various media, including the television series "Greenleaf" where actress Lynn Whitfield wore several of his designs.
Cedric Brown Collections: An intersection between art and making a fashion statement. Value=$130
Make a statement through your wardrobe! Atlanta clothing designer and artist Cedric Brown has created this beautiful and vibrant cape kimono. Made of 100% silk, this pink and green wall splash kimono features an abstract art design that blends artistic expression with contemporary style. Brown creates limited edition prints that reflect his intentional attention to detail, class and distinction. His pieces have been featured on various media, including the television series "Greenleaf" where actress Lynn Whitfield wore several of his designs.
Cedric Brown Collections: An intersection between art and making a fashion statement. Value=$130
Fine Art Photography ”The Witness Tree”
$25
Starting bid
The McLeod Oak, also known as the “Witness Tree” is thought to be more than 600 years old.
It is one of the most well-known features at the McLeod Plantation Historic Site on James Island, SC, and is a living monument that witnessed key historical events, including the Civil War and the Revolutionary War.
Let this beautifully framed 16x24 piece grace your home’s wall, serving as a living symbol connecting the present to the past. Value=$130
The McLeod Oak, also known as the “Witness Tree” is thought to be more than 600 years old.
It is one of the most well-known features at the McLeod Plantation Historic Site on James Island, SC, and is a living monument that witnessed key historical events, including the Civil War and the Revolutionary War.
Let this beautifully framed 16x24 piece grace your home’s wall, serving as a living symbol connecting the present to the past. Value=$130
Skin Care at its Finest
$30
Starting bid
This package includes professional skin and brow services and products to keep your skin glowing:
*Obagi and TiZo Skin Products *Apotheheke Candle *Gift Certificate for $250 to Skin and Brows Redefined Value=$350
This package includes professional skin and brow services and products to keep your skin glowing:
*Obagi and TiZo Skin Products *Apotheheke Candle *Gift Certificate for $250 to Skin and Brows Redefined Value=$350
Love & Legacy Framed Print
$100
Starting bid
You can now own a signed and numbered art print of "Love and Legacy" by Columbia, SC artist Ija Charles. This stunning piece, commissioned by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Upsilon Omega Omega Chapter, in honor of its 25th anniversary, celebrates generational love, the beauty of art and the power of education. Value=$150+
You can now own a signed and numbered art print of "Love and Legacy" by Columbia, SC artist Ija Charles. This stunning piece, commissioned by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Upsilon Omega Omega Chapter, in honor of its 25th anniversary, celebrates generational love, the beauty of art and the power of education. Value=$150+
Rainbow Row Fine Art Photography
$25
Starting bid
Showcase your love for Charleston with this stunning print that beautifully captures the essence of the city's iconic Rainbow Row. This photograph by Rodney King (King Kaptures LLC) is perfect for adding a touch of Southern charm to any room in your home. Whether you choose to hang it in your living room, bedroom, or hallway, it serves as a delightful reminder of Charleston's vibrant culture and history.
Showcase your love for Charleston with this stunning print that beautifully captures the essence of the city's iconic Rainbow Row. This photograph by Rodney King (King Kaptures LLC) is perfect for adding a touch of Southern charm to any room in your home. Whether you choose to hang it in your living room, bedroom, or hallway, it serves as a delightful reminder of Charleston's vibrant culture and history.
All Things Literacy
$25
Starting bid
Cozy Up with a Kennedy Ryan Book Lover’s Bundle. Immerse yourself in heartfelt storytelling and emotional journeys with this beautifully curated package featuring three acclaimed novels by Kennedy Ryan: Can’t Get Enough, Before I Let Go and This Could Be Us. Experience this award-winning author’s masterful blend of love, resilience and real-life challenges through these powerful, best-selling books. This bundle also includes an ultra-soft throw blanket perfect for curling up with your next great read. It’s stylish, warm and irresistibly comfortable. An ambient reading lamp is also included. Set the mood and enjoy late-night reading with this sleek, soft-glow lamp that brings warmth to any space.
Cozy Up with a Kennedy Ryan Book Lover’s Bundle. Immerse yourself in heartfelt storytelling and emotional journeys with this beautifully curated package featuring three acclaimed novels by Kennedy Ryan: Can’t Get Enough, Before I Let Go and This Could Be Us. Experience this award-winning author’s masterful blend of love, resilience and real-life challenges through these powerful, best-selling books. This bundle also includes an ultra-soft throw blanket perfect for curling up with your next great read. It’s stylish, warm and irresistibly comfortable. An ambient reading lamp is also included. Set the mood and enjoy late-night reading with this sleek, soft-glow lamp that brings warmth to any space.
Blue Marlin Gift Certificate - Dinner for 2 - Columbia, SC
$35
Starting bid
Experience the flavors of the LowCountry - the finest blend of African, West Indian and Caribbean - in the signature dishes at Blue Marlin: Shrimp & Grits, Charleston Crab Cakes, and Grilled Teriyaki Salmon with Savannah Red Rice. Blue Marlin also features many dishes with the Cajun and Creole influence of the Louisiana Delta: Salmon Pontchartrain, Crispy Gulf Oysters, and Mahi Orleans.
Dinner for two includes a choice of one appetizer, two entrees and two desserts.
Experience the flavors of the LowCountry - the finest blend of African, West Indian and Caribbean - in the signature dishes at Blue Marlin: Shrimp & Grits, Charleston Crab Cakes, and Grilled Teriyaki Salmon with Savannah Red Rice. Blue Marlin also features many dishes with the Cajun and Creole influence of the Louisiana Delta: Salmon Pontchartrain, Crispy Gulf Oysters, and Mahi Orleans.
Dinner for two includes a choice of one appetizer, two entrees and two desserts.
Pamper, Relax, and Spa Basket
$50
Starting bid
Take time to relax and pamper yourself with this special spa basket for two.
Basket includes 2 Bathrobes, 2 Sets of Bath & Body Works body wash and lotion, $25 Bath & Body Works Gift Card, 2 Bottles of Wine, Bath Salts, Lotion, Bath Bombs, Beekman Body Bag, 1 hr. Full Body Massage, and 1 hr. Relax and Detox Package for 2. Value=$450
Take time to relax and pamper yourself with this special spa basket for two.
Basket includes 2 Bathrobes, 2 Sets of Bath & Body Works body wash and lotion, $25 Bath & Body Works Gift Card, 2 Bottles of Wine, Bath Salts, Lotion, Bath Bombs, Beekman Body Bag, 1 hr. Full Body Massage, and 1 hr. Relax and Detox Package for 2. Value=$450
Hand & Stone Gift Certificate - Any Location
$25
Starting bid
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa offers professional massage, facial, hair removal and body services tailored to your individual needs. They are open seven days a week so you can look and feel your best.
This certificate is for a one hour Facial or Massage - Any location. Value=$119
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa offers professional massage, facial, hair removal and body services tailored to your individual needs. They are open seven days a week so you can look and feel your best.
This certificate is for a one hour Facial or Massage - Any location. Value=$119
Hand & Stone Gift Certificate - Lexington, SC location
$25
Starting bid
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa offers professional massage, facial, hair removal and body services tailored to your individual needs. They are open seven days a week so you can look and feel your best.
This certificate is for a one hour Facial or Massage - Lexington, SC location only. Value=$119
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa offers professional massage, facial, hair removal and body services tailored to your individual needs. They are open seven days a week so you can look and feel your best.
This certificate is for a one hour Facial or Massage - Lexington, SC location only. Value=$119
Stars & Strikes/Tastee Creations Birthday Bash
$25
Starting bid
For your next birthday, unleash your inner fun at Stars & Strikes! From bowling and arcade games to laser tag and bumper cars, Stars & Strikes offers a world of excitement, laughter and unforgettable memories.
And a birthday wouldn’t be complete without something sweet from Tastee Creations in Irmo, SC. A custom online bakery, Tastee Creations bakes everything, from giant cupcakes to themed cakes, fresh to order!
Package includes $100 in gift cards to Stars & Strikes and a $50 gift certificate from Tastee Creations for baked goods. Value=$150
For your next birthday, unleash your inner fun at Stars & Strikes! From bowling and arcade games to laser tag and bumper cars, Stars & Strikes offers a world of excitement, laughter and unforgettable memories.
And a birthday wouldn’t be complete without something sweet from Tastee Creations in Irmo, SC. A custom online bakery, Tastee Creations bakes everything, from giant cupcakes to themed cakes, fresh to order!
Package includes $100 in gift cards to Stars & Strikes and a $50 gift certificate from Tastee Creations for baked goods. Value=$150
Grocery Shopping at Publix
$50
Starting bid
Shopping is a pleasure at Publix! Enjoy your next trip to the grocery store with $200 in Publix gift cards.
Shopping is a pleasure at Publix! Enjoy your next trip to the grocery store with $200 in Publix gift cards.
Fit & Fueled: The Ultimate Wellness Basket
$75
Starting bid
Jumpstart your fitness journey or keep your momentum going with this all-in-one gym & wellness bundle! This bundle includes
Lipo + B12 Injections (Boost Energy & Recovery), 1 Month TMF Gym Membership to include Group Classes, 3 Personal Training Sessions, 45-minute Professional Stretch Session, Evolt 360 Body Scan, 45-minute Glow/Refresh Facial & 30-minute Back Bliss, 1 Stanley Cup, Nike Gym Bag, Jump Rope, Stretch Bands, Workout Towels, and Foam Roller. Value=500+
Jumpstart your fitness journey or keep your momentum going with this all-in-one gym & wellness bundle! This bundle includes
Lipo + B12 Injections (Boost Energy & Recovery), 1 Month TMF Gym Membership to include Group Classes, 3 Personal Training Sessions, 45-minute Professional Stretch Session, Evolt 360 Body Scan, 45-minute Glow/Refresh Facial & 30-minute Back Bliss, 1 Stanley Cup, Nike Gym Bag, Jump Rope, Stretch Bands, Workout Towels, and Foam Roller. Value=500+
Legends Golf & Resort - Myrtle Beach, SC
$2,400
Starting bid
Legends Golf Resort offers five of the best championship golf courses in Myrtle Beach and the surrounding South Carolina and North Carolina area. The onsite accommodations give you the best option on the beach for the “All Inclusive Golf Package.” The winner of this package will stay and play at The Heritage Club course, located in Pawleys Island, SC. It is one of the few true “Stay and Play” facilities in the entire area.
Package includes 4 Nights in 2 BR Villa - 4 Rounds of Golf for Four Golfers - Breakfast, Lunch and Two Beverages with Each Golf Round - Unlimited Range Balls - Daily Housekeeping - Nightly Drink at Ailsa Pub. Value=#4000
Legends Golf Resort offers five of the best championship golf courses in Myrtle Beach and the surrounding South Carolina and North Carolina area. The onsite accommodations give you the best option on the beach for the “All Inclusive Golf Package.” The winner of this package will stay and play at The Heritage Club course, located in Pawleys Island, SC. It is one of the few true “Stay and Play” facilities in the entire area.
Package includes 4 Nights in 2 BR Villa - 4 Rounds of Golf for Four Golfers - Breakfast, Lunch and Two Beverages with Each Golf Round - Unlimited Range Balls - Daily Housekeeping - Nightly Drink at Ailsa Pub. Value=#4000
Caledonia Golf & Fish Club - Pawleys Island, SC
$100
Starting bid
Caledonia Golf & Fish Club is one of the most highly awarded, rated and ranked courses in the country. Since opening in 1994, Caledonia has been recognized for its design and incredible beauty.
Package includes greens fees, range balls. Cart fee is $39 per player (4 players). Valid PM only in June, July, August. Valid All day in December and January. Value=$1000
Caledonia Golf & Fish Club is one of the most highly awarded, rated and ranked courses in the country. Since opening in 1994, Caledonia has been recognized for its design and incredible beauty.
Package includes greens fees, range balls. Cart fee is $39 per player (4 players). Valid PM only in June, July, August. Valid All day in December and January. Value=$1000
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!