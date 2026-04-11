Silent Auction 2026

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Oyster cultivator, Bob Field, will share all he knows about oyster farming on a private tour (up to 4 people) of his Copper Beech Oyster Farm (date and time tbd).
Field will give the history of how he founded his oyster farm and explain the processes involved.
Please wear water-resistant shoes/boots and be prepared to walk about a quarter mile.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Set Sail in Padanaram Harbor for up to 4 people, includes wine and cheese platter.
Donated by Peter & Helena Hughes
Starting bid
Tailor made Joseph Abboud suit by Gentlemen's Warehouse
Starting bid
The Gift of Language - at Discovery Language Academy in New Bedford, MA.
One year tuition Portuguese school for Pre-K, KG or Grade 1.
Generously donated by Dr. Leslie Vicente, Discovery Language Academy.
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